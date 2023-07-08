Celebrity Gogglebox fans cringe as Zoe Ball makes sex confession to son Woody

Viewers found themselves left red-faced, when last night’s Celebrity Gogglebox saw the conversation turn towards sex.

The celebs tuned into Steph’s Packed Lunch, which discussed safe sex and condom sizes.

And Zoe Ball was quick to share her sex confession with her blushing son, Woody.

Gogglebox: Zoe Ball sex confession

Turning towards her 22-year-old son, she joked: “The first time I saw a condom in your bin, I thought my boy is a safety man.”

Things got cringey for Zoe and Woody (Credit: Channel 4)

As Woody became red-faced and hid behind a pillow, she continued: “I was proud of you.”

Things are a little quieter for Zoe on that front, as she then confessed she didn’t have “much of a sex life”.

Other celebrities watching were left confused at how detailed the method was for finding the right sized condom.

Those who were keen to be wearing the right size Johnny were expected to use ‘a calculator and some string.’

Watching with his dad, Martin Kemp, radio DJ Roman quizzed: “So I’ve got my k*** out? And I’m supposed to have a measuring tape?”

Woody felt embarrassed when Zoe talked about sex (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Happy Monday’s frontman Shaun Ryder, 60, joked: “You’ll need an A Level to get a pack of condoms.”

Viewers at home found the moment hilarious, and quickly took to Twitter to share their views.

Fans respond to celebrity reviews

“Love Celebrity Gogglebox,” chortled one viewer. “So funny with the condoms.”

“How has buying condoms turned into a year 8 maths question?” joked another.

A third viewer found the segment enlightening: “I never knew condoms came in sizes! Wonder which size hubs used to buy- never knew buying condoms was so complex!”

Zoe and Woody have a close friendship (Credit: Channel 4)

In other Gogglebox news, series favourites Dave and Shirley have hit back after trolls started questioning their well-being.

Taking to their Instagram, the pair uploaded a snap of them beaming to the camera while enjoying a drink at a beach restaurant. They captioned the post: “Happy holidays everyone cheers.”

However, one fan was quick to say Shirley looked ‘ill’.

