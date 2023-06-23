Celebrity Gogglebox viewers rejoice as legendary TV husband and wife reunite to join new series

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers have rejoiced as a legendary TV husband and wife have reunited to join the cast in a new series.

The pair will feature in tonight’s episode (Friday, June 23) as fans have celebrated the stars from their “all-time favourite show” reuniting.

The Royle Family stars Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston are reuniting in Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston reunite in Celebrity Gogglebox cast

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston will reunite on Celebrity Googlebox, as Channel 4 confirmed in a tweet. The channel wrote: “It’s a long-awaited sofa-reunion for our favourite TV family, Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston!”

It’s a long-awaited sofa-reunion for our favourite TV family, Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston! 🤩 They’ll be joining #CelebrityGogglebox tomorrow at 9pm, @Channel4 📺👀⭐️🙌#TheRoyleFamily pic.twitter.com/yNt0QlTXH9 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 22, 2023

The pair played Jim and Barbara Royle in the beloved BBC sitcom The Royle Family. The original series ran from 1998 until 2000, with the stars reuniting for more specials from 2006 until 2012. The sitcom followed the Manchester working-class family in their home, alongside Jim and Barbara’s son and daughter Denise (Caroline Aherne) and Antony (Ralf Little). Brookside fans will also remember Ricky and Sue as married couple Bobby and Shelia Grant.

The show was written by Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash, who played Denise’s husband David. Caroline was the original voiceover artist for Gogglebox before she sadly passed away from lung cancer in July 2016. Her co-star and co-writer Craig Cash took over as the voiceover artist for the series ever since.

Ricky and Sue starred in The Royle Family together (Credit: Youtube)

Fans rejoice: ‘This is everything!’

Many fans of The Royle Family were ecstatic as they heard the news that Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston were reuniting for Celebrity Gogglebox – as they anticipated many funny antics from the pair.

One person wrote: “This is everything.” Another fan added: “Yay these two and Craig Cash narrating! Can they watch Death in Paradise so Ralf Little is also involved. How fab would that be?” A third viewer exclaimed: “Aw my favourites on my favourite program. I can’t wait!”

I haven’t even seen it yet and I already want them to be regulars!

Someone else also added: “I haven’t even seen it yet and I already want them to be regulars!! Love Jim and Barb.” A fifth person agreed: “The Royle Family has to be the inspiration for Gogglebox surely? What a genius booking!!”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs tonight from 9pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox star left with broken bones after ‘bad accident’ abroad: ‘We were off-road’

Are you excited to see Ricky and Sue on Celebrity Gogglebox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.