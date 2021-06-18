Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 is back tonight but will be airing at a different time.

This celebrity spin-off version of the popular Channel 4 show takes a sneak peak into the living rooms of your favourite celebrities.

Viewers are invited to join the likes of Martin and Roman Kemp, Sir Tom Jones and Anne Marie and Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall as they settle in for a night of telly.

So what time is it on then? And what is on during its usual time instead?

Read on to find out….

Sir Tom Jones and Anne Marie (Credit: Channel 4)

What time is Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 on tonight?

On Friday June 18, Celebrity Gogglebox will air an hour later than its usual scheduled time.

Typically Celebrity Gogglebox almost always airs at 9pm on Channel 4 on Fridays.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers ‘beg for normal series to return’

However, this time around it will air at 10pm instead.

Why has Celebrity Gogglebox changed times this week?

Celebrity Gogglebox will air later because of the 2020 Euro Championship.

While the games aren’t airing on Channel 4, the channel likely assumed viewers will be distracted watching the footie during Celeb Gogglebox’s usual time slot.

Martin and Roman Kemp with their dog Iris (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: What happened between Tom Jones and his secret son?

The UEFA Euro 2020 will air on ITV tonight from 7pm-10.30pm.

Meanwhile, at 9pm on Channel 4, a special documentary called Queen Elizabeth: Love, Honour & Crown will air.

During this one-hour episode, recently declassified documents about the British Royal Family will be explored.

This includes Prince Philip’s time in the Navy and Princess Margaret’s wild partying days.

Where can I catch up on Celebrity Gogglebox?

If you miss the show tonight – don’t worry.

It will be available to stream on the Channel 4 app – All4 shortly after it airs.

If you have a Smart TV you’ll easily be able to catch up on the episode at a date and time of your convenience.

Clare Balding and her wife Alice (Credit: Channel 4)

When is it back to normal times?

Celebrity Gogglebox will return to its normal time at 9pm on Fridays from next week (Friday June 25).

When is the normal Gogglebox back on?

Sadly the regular Gogglebox won’t be back on Channel 4 for a good few months yet.

It is scheduled to come back in September.

In fact, several Gogglebox stars have confirmed they won’t be back on the box until then.

Favourites Lee and Jenny took to Twitter and Instagram to confirm they’d be away for a while.

Over on Lee’s Instagram he shared: “Thanks for watching Goggleboxers time for Jenny to see her husband after three months with me. Really going to miss her tho, have a great summer everyone. SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER!”

But luckily we still have Celebrity Gogglebox in the meantime.

So will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.