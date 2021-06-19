Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 star Eamonn Holmes took aim at BBC Breakfast rivals during last night’s show.

Eamonn, 61, and Ruth Langsford returned to the Channel 4 show in the Friday June 18 episode.

And it wasn’t long before the This Morning host caused a reaction at home with viewers with his deadpan comments.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford returned to Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 last night (Credit: Channel4.com)

Return of Eamonn and Ruth to Celebrity Gogglebox 2021

Some viewers were glad to see the husband and wife presenting duo back on the box as couch potato critics.

Several of those watching at home remarked on social media how tickled they were by Eamonn’s assessment of Tiny World.

One moment saw him react to Ruth wondering about the role of ‘daddy’ harvest mice in the Apple TV+ series.

And viewers were very amused by Eamonn’s suggestion that male mice drive the tractor shown in the sequence they were watching.

Eamonn’s BBC presenter ‘swipe’

But Eamonn also had a bit of a rant as he seethed about different onscreen presenting styles.

He admitted he was ‘irritated’ by a certain aspect of what he was watching BBC Breakfast hosts do.

She can speak for herself.

Eamonn’s comments came as the audience saw a clip of Charlie Stayt welcoming viewers to the BBC show.

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty were in the clip Eamonn commented on (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What was it that ‘annoyed’ Eamonn?

It seems that Charlie’s Stayt’s manner of introducing both himself and co-star Naga Munchetty ‘annoyed’ Eamonn.

Eamonn told Ruth: “I can’t bear it when presenters say each other’s names.

“Why can’t you say your own name? ‘I’m Charlie Stayt’ and ‘I’m Naga Manchetty’.

“She can speak for herself. Why have you got to say that?”

How Celebrity Gogglebox viewers reacted

Viewers seemed perplexed by Eamonn’s approach… even though Gogglebox is about famous faces critiquing what they’re watching.

One particularly infuriated viewer tweeted: “Eamonn cuts Ruth off or talks over her all the time, so the cheek of him judging other presenters. #CelebrityGogglebox.”

Someone else added: “Eamonn must be an absolute blast at parties #celebritygogglebox.”

And another unimpressed person reacted more generally: “Chris Eubank and Eamonn Holmes? The lineup is really going down the [blank].”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4, next Friday, June 25, at 9pm.

