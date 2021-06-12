Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 may be the highlight of Friday night TV, but not everybody’s happy with the show’s current format.

Some viewers reckon the ‘normal’ version of the Channel 4 couch potato critic series is superior to the celeb version.

And it seems they’d prefer to spend the start of their weekend with the Malones on the normal Gogglebox rather than famous faces of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Some viewers prefer regular Gogglebox to Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 (Credit: Channel4.com)

What have viewers been saying about Celebrity Gogglebox 2021?

Some of those watching at home had reservations about how the celebrity and regular versions of Gogglebox compare.

One person moaned on social media: “Celebrity Gogglebox not nearly as good as normal Gogglebox.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox cast: How Martin and Roman Kemp’s dog was rescued from the meat trade

Another person echoed that thought in their tweet: “Celebrity Gogglebox is rubbish. I miss the normal one.”

And a third apparently disgruntled observer joked: “If you prefer Celebrity Gogglebox to regular Gogglebox then you’re a fake fan.”

Fans call for return of ‘normal’ Gogglebox

Indeed, some of those watching at home hinted that they might not be in future. They also suggested Channel 4 get the show’s regular stars back in front of the box as soon as possible.

“The sooner they get the proper Gogglebox back the better!” one Twitter user posted. “The celebrity version doesn’t cut it.”

And others even indicated they would dodge the current celeb series until the likes of the Sandifords return.

The sooner they get the proper Gogglebox back the better!

On the ED! Facebook page, one reader commented: “I don’t like the celebrity version.”

Someone else agreed on the post: “Me neither, giving it a miss from now on. I’ll stick with the proper Gogglebox, I love that!”

Had enough of Maureen’s moaning? (Credit: Channel4.com)

Elsewhere on social media, some viewers claimed the programmes coming in for celebrity review may not be completely up to date.

One tweeter pondered: “Celebrity version is a bit weird, half of this stuff was literally on ages ago. Bet they’ve seen most of it already.”

Someone who replied to them tweeted: “I prefer the normal version, much more real.”

To which the original posted responded: “It’s still not that much real but I prefer the people in the normal Gogglebox.”

It’s not unusual for viewers to prefer the regular show over Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 (Credit: Channel4.com)

So how many episodes are there left in Celebrity Gogglebox 2021?

However, fans clamouring for the return of favourites such as Giles and Mary may have to be a little patient.

Celebrity Gogglebox only returned to TV screens last Friday (June 4) and the series run is for eight episodes.

Read more: Tom Jones on Gogglebox: What happened with singing legend and secret son Jonathan Berkery?

That suggests Celebrity Gogglebox may be part of the telly schedules up until July 23 at the earliest.

Surely fans can find plenty to enjoying watching along with Bez and Shaun Ryder until then?

– Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday (June 18) on Channel 4 at 10pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.