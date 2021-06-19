Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 stars Anne-Marie and Sir Tom Jones were missed by show fans last night.

The latest instalment of the Channel 4 show aired later than usual yesterday, reportedly due to the Euro 2020 action.

But last night’s (Friday June 18) episode of Celebrity Gogglebox also contained the cast change which disappointed some viewers.

The friendship of Anne-Marie and Tom Jones has delighted Celebrity Gogglebox fans (Credit: Channel4.com)

Why were Anne Marie and Tom Jones not on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Not all of the famous-faced couch potato critics appear on every episode in the series.

Some stars appear to be ‘cycled’ in and out in different episodes. Furthermore, it seems the celebrities aren’t scheduled to appear in every programme in the series.

For example, last night’s featured Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper making their show debut.

However, their first appearance has come in the third episode of the series. Additionally, it is believed they will only appear in three episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox 2021.

How did fans react?

Some viewers admitted to being disappointed not to see The Voice judges Anne-Marie and Sir Tom on their screens.

One social media user remarked during the show: “I’m missing Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie this week #CelebrityGogglebox.”

I’m missing Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.

Another reflected after the programme had ended: “Tonight’s #CelebrityGogglebox was severely lacking in Tom Jones content.”

Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie sit near one another on The Voice, too (Credit: The Voice UK YouTube)

“Missed Anne Marie and Tom Jones tonight, hope they’re back on soon! So funny together #CelebrityGogglebox,” echoed a third person.

And a fourth, who added they reckon the duo are one of the show’s “best pairings”, claimed: “#celebritygogglebox shame they cut Anne-Marie and Tom Jones out.”

Other stars also ‘missed’

However, Sir Tom and Anne-Marie weren’t the only Celebrity Gogglebox faves that viewers pined for.

Another Twitter user posted: “Loving tonight’s episode but I’m missing Micah Richards #celebritygogglebox.”

This series has seen former footballer Micah paired up with Jamie Carragher. However, he is currently on Euro 2020 pundit duty for the BBC.

And another fan even harked back to a different series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

They tweeted: “I miss Rylan and his mum on here so much. They have such good banter #CelebrityGogglebox.”

