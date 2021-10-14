Celebrity Ghost Trip: Kerry Katona joined by lookalike daughter Lilly-Sue McFadden on first TV job

Kerry Katona’s lookalike daughter Lilly-Sue McFadden has landed her first TV job on Celebrity Ghost Trip.
The teenager will appear on the E4 show alongside her former Atomic Kitten mum.
Celebrity Ghost Trip is a spin-off of popular show Celebrity Coach Trip.
As you might have guessed from the name, it’s a spooky take for Halloween.
How old is Kerry Katona’s daughter Lilly-Sue McFadden?
Lilly-Sue is the daughter of Kerry Katona and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden.
The couple also share Lilly-Sue’s older sister Molly, now 20, who is studying at university in Ireland.
Lilly-Sue has featured heavily on Kerry’s YouTube Channel, however this is her first real TV appearance.
She was also asked to do Love Island earlier this year, but turned it down.
Lilly-Sue has 64,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as ‘just another strong woman’.
She also has an entrepreneurial streak, offering happy birthdays and shout-outs for just £10!
Who else will appear on Celebrity Road Trip?
Celebrity Coach Trip tour guide Brendan Sheerin returns as the Ghost Trip tour guide.
He’ll take five pairs of famous faces on overnight-stays and spooky visits and hand out ghoulish forfeits.
Do I really want to be stuck on a coach with my mum for a week?
Passengers on the first episode will also include comedy double act Dick and Dom.
Chloe Veitch and Nicole O’Brien from Netflix show Too Hot to Handle, David Potts and Callum Izzard from ITV@’s Ibiza Weekender, and Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon and Leeds rapper Graft will also board the coach.
Brendan will be armed with his red and yellow cards, as usual.
His passengers will be asked who they are least enjoying travelling with.
If someone gets two yellow cards, they’ll be booted off the coach and replaced by another celebrity pairing.
How does Lilly-Sue feel about being on the show?
Lilly-Sue had one reservation about saying ‘yes’.
“The first thing I thought is ‘omg do I really want to be stuck on a coach with my mum for a week?’ she said.
“But I’m really interested in the paranormal and witch craft so I thought ‘what a once in a lifetime opportunity’,”
Kerry said: “When I get asked to do things like this, I think ‘what a great adventure’ and it’s something new and something I’d never be able to do normally.
“Also, it’s the first ever Ghost Trip and it’s something that I couldn’t turn down.”
A source told The Sun: “Kerry and Lilly make an amazing partnership on Celebrity Ghost Trip.
“It’s the first time Lilly has properly been on television and she really shines on camera.
“Lilly has a great rapport with Kerry on screen and they made an amazing team.”
Kerry took to Instagram posting: “So excited for you all to watch @celebrityghosttrip coming soon,” with a string of ghost emojis.
When does Celebrity Ghost Trip air?
Series one, episode one of Celebrity Ghost Trip is on E4 on October 24 at 9pm.
