Channel 4 is set to bring back Coach Trip for a brand new series.

The iconic C4 series has been off screens a year, and many fans thought it had been axed.

However, it’s now set to make a triumphant comeback in 2022 in a move that will no doubt delight fans.

Celebrity Coach Trip is finally coming back (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Brendan Sheerin coming back for Celebrity Coach Trip? Who’s in the cast?

E4 viewers will be happy to know that TV legend Brendan Sheerin will be returning.

Brendan has been a tour guide for years, and first hosted the show when it began back in 2005.

The beloved personality has become a favourite among viewers.

He’s also appeared in numerous spin-offs including Brendan’s Magical Mystery Tour and Brendan’s Love Cruise.

According to reports, the new series will begin filming in September.

Read More: Love Island news: Shannon Singh breaks silence after shock eviction

It’s thought the broadcaster is waiting until then because it hopes the Covid-19 pandemic will have become less of a logistical issue.

A source told The Sun: “Celebrity Coach Trip is a hugely popular programme and Channel 4 were keen to get another series in the bag as soon as it was deemed safe.

“They’re going to start filming in September when it’s likely the world will be a little more back to normal.

“Everything will be filmed within Covid-19 safety guidelines but the show will look just as authentic as it usually does.”

When it returns next year, it will have been off-screen for two years.

E4 hasn’t made any cast announcements regarding the 2022 series of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Adele Roberts won the last series of the show (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on the last series of Coach Trip?

The last series of Celebrity Coach Trip saw stars including Adele Roberts and comedian Stephen Bailey make their way across Europe.

Adele and her girlfriend, actress Kate Holderness, were crowned the winners.

Read more: Bargain-Loving Brits in The Sun: Who is the narrator and is there a new series coming?

Series 3-12 of Coach Trip and series 1-3 of Celebrity Coach Trip are currently available to watch on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4.

There’s no word of when the new series will debut other than it will be in 2022.

However, with filming taking place in September, it’s likely the show will hit TV screens in the spring.

Let us know what you think of this story by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!