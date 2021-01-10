Catchphrase featured Richard Ayoade last night and the funnyman stirred up viewers on social media, with some claiming he was the ‘most annoying’ contestant the ITV game show had ever seen.

The comedian, 43, joined host Stephen Mulhern on the celebrity edition of the programme on Saturday (January 9) evening alongside former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn and presenter Joe Swash.

Richard has legions of fans for his unusual comedy style and wit, but it seems not everyone watching at home enjoyed it.

Richard Ayoade was on Celebrity Catchphrase last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Celebrity Catchphrase viewers say about Richard Ayoade?

On Twitter, some called Richard “irritating” – and wondered if anyone else had irked them so much in all the show’s history.

One tweeted: “Richard Ayoade. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone so irritating on #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

A number of viewers found the comedian annoying (Credit: ITV)

A second wrote: “Why have I not realised how annoying Richard Ayoade is before? #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

A third said: “@RichardAyoade might possibly be the most annoying contestant I’ve ever seen… #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

“This episode is painful #celebritycatchphrase,” wrote a fourth.

Viewers praise ‘national treasure’ Richard Ayoade

However, others praised Richard and called him a “national treasure”.

One said: “Richard Ayoade was the amazing on #celebritycatchphrase he is definitely my favourite person on TV. A national treasure.”

Another tweeted: “Loving Richard on #celebritycatchphrase.”

Someone else said: “I don’t think you understand how much I love Richard Ayoade #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

What happened on Celebrity Catchphrase?

Richard ended up beating Joe and Katie to get to the final round.

And he managed to win £9,300 for his charity. Katie, meanwhile, got £2,100 for hers, while Joe got £3,900.

Joe’s charity was the Ben Kinsella Trust, while Katie’s was Mummy’s Star and Richard’s was Refugee Support Network.

Richard raised thousands for Refugee Support Network (Credit: ITV)

Richard shot to fame on the TV show The IT Crowd. He’s since acted in a number of programmes and films, including Paddington 2 and Danger Mouse.

Last year, he was on screens as the new host of the game show The Crystal Maze.

