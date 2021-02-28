Celebrity Catchphrase had viewers up in arms last night (Saturday, February 27).

Comic Mo Gilligan, TV presenter Naga Munchetty and actress Joanna Page all joined presenter Stephen Mulhern for the latest episode of the ITV game show.

As usual, the celebs were asked to “say what they see” as they tried to guess the familiar phrases depicted by the show’s iconic animations.

However, it appeared the latest batch of celebs just weren’t up to scratch.

So much so, that they had viewers screaming at their televisions.

Mo Gilligan’s guesses had viewers in fits (Credit: ITV)

What did Mo Gilligan do on Celebrity Catchphrase?

The trio just had to guess ‘nuts and bolts’ to win some more cash for charity.

Viewers expected Celebrity Gogglebox star Mo to get it easily, and when he didn’t, they rushed to Twitter to poke fun at the Masked Singer judge.

Anyone else literally screaming at the TV?

“Trying to cheer on @MoTheComedian on catchphrase but you’re making it hard man, you were missing easy ones brother! How did you not get nuts and bolts!?” said one fan.

Another, exasperated, tweeted in caps: “IT’S NUTS AND BOLTS. NUTS AND BOLTS! NUTS AND BOLTS!”

Read more: Gemma Collins mocked for struggling to understand Catchphrase as repeat airs

Anyone else literally SCREAAAAAMING at the tv and @StephenMulhern when @Catchphrase is on?! HOW are they not getting Nuts & Bolts 😭 it’s the most frustrating programme everrrrr! #catchphrase #celebritycatchphrase — Hannah (@hannahjadee95) February 27, 2021

While a third added: “Oh my GOD! It’s NUTS AND BOLTS!”

The image showed nuts standing next to lighting bolts.

Mo ended up guessing ‘Flash nuts’ to the dismay of viewers up and down the country.

Despite his poor performance on the show, Mo can rest easy knowing he wasn’t the most divisive celebrity on the show this year.

Even Stephen Mulhern couldn’t believe it (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Catchphrase’s most annoying contestant?

In January, comedian Richard Ayoade managed to both enrage and entertain viewers in equal measure.

His dry wit is famous but sadly it wasn’t for everyone.

On Twitter, some called Richard ‘irritating’ and wondered if anyone else had irked them so much in all the show’s history.

Read more: Catchphrase viewers tickled by Nadia Sawalha’s ‘hilarious’ game show approach

Richard Ayoade angered ITV viewers (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “Richard Ayoade. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone so irritating on #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

A second wrote: “Why have I not realised how annoying Richard Ayoade is before? #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

“@RichardAyoade might possibly be the most annoying contestant I’ve ever seen… #CelebrityCatchphrase,” said a third fan.

“This episode is painful #celebritycatchphrase,” added a fourth viewer.

What did you think of last night’s Celebrity Catchphrase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.