Celebrity Best Home Cook winner Ed Balls dedicated his victory to his mum Carolyn, who he hasn’t seen for months and is suffering from dementia.

The former politician, 53, beat Tom Read Wilson and Rachel Johnson to win the series.

And, as emotions ran high on screen, viewers at home were also in tears as they congratulated him on the victory.

Ed was emotional when he was named the winner of Celebrity Best Home Cook (Credit: BBC)

Who was the Celebrity Best Home Cook winner and what happened?

As Rachel lost out in the lead-up to the big cook-off, it was between Tom and Ed to compete for the title.

In the final challenge, judge Mary Berry asked them to cook a picnic, with a range of elements – fish, meat, pastry and something sweet.

Ed went for broke and cooked up a crab and samphire tart, broccoli and asparagus salad, lamb cutlets with a spiced crust and a banana cake.

Although Tom also rustled up something spectacular, the judges couldn’t find fault with Ed’s picnic.

Viewers were delighted with Ed’s victory (Credit: BBC)

What did Ed say after he was named the winner of Celebrity Best Home Cook?

After being named the winner, an emotional Ed said: “Tom and Rachel are both great cooks but I was thinking of my mum and her teaching me to cook all those years ago.

“She might recognise me on the TV now – she has dementia – but she will probably be watching.

“And I would like to believe that she would be proud that the recipes that she taught her son are now not only popular in our family but actually winning a BBC show as well.

“That was a nice moment.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to congratulate Ed on his emotional victory.

One said: “So loved the final of #CelebrityHomeCook, just loved it …

“I cried at the joy that Ed and Tom brought to that picnic, love of cooking and family.

“Well done to all the contestants. Fabulous work Ed.”

Another said: “Made up Ed Balls won 🙂

“Been my favourite since the beginning. Tom did exceptionally well! Must have been a close call.”

What else did Ed say after his victory?

After his victory, Ed also posted a personal message on his own Twitter feed.

“Well well. That was a turn-up.

“What a brilliant cook ⁦@TomReadWilson is.

“#Celebritybesthomecook was such a lovely lockdown show with fab fellow cooks.

“I’m dedicating the trophy to all the mums & dads who do their best & have a go in the kitchen. I hope my mum will be proud.”