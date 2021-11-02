Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Why did Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger split up and who is she married to now?

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip begins a new series tonight, and Jerry Hall is one of the first contestants to have a rummidge.

Jerry, 65, has enjoyed an illustrious career as a model and actress.

She’s also famous for being one half of the most famous showbiz couples in the world.

But why did Jerry and Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger separate and who is she married to now?

Jerry Hall on Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: When did Jerry Hall become famous?

Born in Texas, Jerry was spotted while on holiday in St Tropez, France, by a fashion agent.

Soon, she moved to Paris and shared an apartment with singer Grace Jones and actress Jessica Lange.

However, she gained notoriety when she appeared on the cover of Roxy Music’s 1975 album, Siren.

Her career then exploded and Jerry was soon commanding fees of over $1,000 a day.

With covers on Cosmopolitan and Italian Vogue under her belt, the six-foot, statuesque model became one of the faces of the 1970s and 80s.

Mick Jagger and Jerry were together for over 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger split?

Jerry separated from Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry, leaving him for Mick Jagger in 1977.

However, they weren’t married until 1990, when they tied the knot in a Hindu wedding in Hawaii.

The couple were together for 25 years and had four children, but had plenty of bumps in the road.

Despite rumours of infidelity on Mick’s side, their marriage finally ended in 1999 when it was revealed he got another woman – Lucian Morad – pregnant.

Thinking that their marriage was legal, she filed for divorce.

However, it was deemed that the ceremony wasn’t legal in English or Indonesian law.

Instead, they were granted an annulment.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry tied the knot in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Jerry married to now?

In 2015, it was rumoured that Jerry was dating media tycoon Ruper Murdoch.

The pair then went public at the end of that year when they attended the Rugby World Cup final together.

And, a year later, they announced their engagement in one of Rupert’s newspapers – The Times.

Jerry, who was 59 at the times, and her new partner (who was 84 at the time) tied the knot in private at Spencer House in London.

The next day they held a star-studded blessing at St Bride’s church on Fleet Street.