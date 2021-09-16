Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Who is Pearl Lowe and who is her famous Strictly daughter?

Pearl Lowe appears on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight alongside close friend Mariella Frostrup.

If the name rings a bell it’s with good reason.

Here’s all you need to know about the fashion designer and member of what once was known as the ‘Primrose Hill set’.

Pearl Lowe is a fashion, textiles and interiors designer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Pearl Lowe?

Pearl Lowe is a fashion, textiles and interiors designer.

Pearl, now 51, grew up in London and had a middle-class upbringing with parents she is still very close to.

Always a bit of a rebel, though, she ran off to travel as a teenager, fell pregnant and married an American she met along the way when she was barely 20.

She was a member of the lesser-known Brit pop bands Powder and Lodger in the 1990s and friend of stars like Kate Moss, Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

NME dubbed her and partner Danny Goffey, the drummer from the band Supergrass, as ‘the Posh and Becks of the Indieworld’.

Today she runs a successful and respected fashion brand, for sale in shops including Harrods and Selfridges.

How colourful is her past?

Colourful might not be the word, as Pearl confessed to years of dark, drug-addled times.

She detailed her addiction in her autobiography All That Glitters: Living on the Dark Side of Rock and Roll.

Read more: Who is the new James Bond? Tom Hardy is the new favourite to play 007

Pearl once descended into a world of cocaine and heroin addiction.

While eating at the Ivy she would go off in a chauffeur driven car to collect drugs to bring back to her high-profile ‘friends’.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2007 she admitted it was ironic that the music scene introduced her to drugs, and that drugs ended her music career.

Pearl said: “That’s the thing I found in 1999.

“I had nothing. I mean, I had beautiful kids, of course, but I’d blown all my chances in the record industry so what should I do now?

“[Bleep], I’ll just do loads of drugs. At least I can go out and see people. Then you just sleep all day and don’t think about the fact you have [bleep] all to do.”

Pearl admitted she even snorted cocaine when she was pregnant, and after giving birth rushed to the hospital toilet to take drugs.

Pearl, who appears on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight, with her famous daughter Daisy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Celebrity Antiques Road Trip star Pearl Lowe married?

Pearl and Danny Goffey married in 2008 in a ceremony in which the bride and bridesmaids wore black.

The ceremony took place at Babington House in Somerset, a short drive from their Frome home.

Guests included Rhys Ifans, Jaime Winstone, Natalie Imbruglia and former Libertines frontman Carl Barat.

And they are still happily married and living in Somerset.

Do they have children?

Pearl’s teenage pregnancy resulted in the birth of her famous daughter Daisy Lowe, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

But when Daisy was 14 she discovered her blood type was different to her parents’, and took a DNA test.

Daisy Lowe at a celebrity party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her biological father is Gavin Rossdale, the frontman of alternative rock band Bush.

In a 2012 interview Pearl revealed: “Gavin told me if I allowed her to take the test he’d never speak to me again – and he kept his word.”

Read more: Rosie Marcel swaps Holby City for Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Pearl and Danny have three more children together.

They are Alfie, 24, Frankie, 22 and Betty, 16.

Pearl Lowe on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Pearl will appear with good friend, journalist and presenter Mariella Frostrup on tonight’s Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The show is on BBC2 at 7pm.

Let us know what you think of this story over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.