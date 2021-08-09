Catherine Zeta-Jones cast as Morticia in Tim Burton’s The Addams Family remake

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams in a new Addams Family series directed by Tim Burton.

In the follow-up series based around a teenage Wednesday Addams, Netflix has announced that the Welsh actress will play the delightfully sultry and macabre mother of the gothic clan.

Traffic star Luis Guzmán is joining her as her hopelessly devoted, and just as kooky, husband Gomez.

You’s Jenna Ortega will play leading lady Wednesday, as she spends her teenage years at Nevermore Academy and learns about her psychic abilities.

She’s also got to solve a monstrous killing spree and deal with relationships for the first time.

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are writing the series, with Corpse Bride and Nightmare Before Christmas legend Tim Burton directing.

Who has previously played Morticia Addams?

The Addams Family matriarch is beloved for her devotion to her family – as well as an ultra-sultry attitude and a spider-like fashion sense.

Anjelica Houston’s version of the character is perhaps the most famous. She appears in the 1991 and 1994 films, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

But Carolyn Jones originated the role back in the TV series, which ran from 1964 to 1966.

Charlize Theron led her voice to the role most recently in the 2019 animation based on the supernatural characters.

Daryl Hannah also appeared as Morticia in 1998 TV movie, Addams Family Reunion.

When will Netflix release Wednesday?

Sadly, we still don’t know when we will officially see Wednesday. But there are rumours that there’s a 2022 release date aim.

However, Netflix still has your back. The 1991 Addams Family movie is available to watch now.

The 2019 animated movie is also available to take a look at.

The Addams Family is yet to be given a release date by Netflix.

