Catherine Tate is headed to Netflix for a new comedy series called Hard Cell.

The 53-year-old comedy legend hasn’t been seen on British screens in a regular series since Catherine Tate’s Nan in 2015. So this is a big deal.

So what’s Hard Cell all about and when can we see it on our screens?

Catherine returns to our screens for the first time since 2015 (Credit: Netflix)

What is Catherine Tate doing on Netflix?

In the new series Catherine will play multiple characters, Netflix says.

It will feature a documentary crew, who film inside fictional prison HM Woldsley and explore the lives of inmates and staff.

Read more: After Life season 3: Latest updates on the Netflix smash-hit

The streaming giant says: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.

“This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”

Catherine added: “Exciting aint it? Exciiiiiiiiiiiting!!!”

The series will start next year on Netflix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Hard Cell on?

Netflix says the episode will be six episodes long, which gives us ample time to get to know Catherine’s characters and the lives that they lead.

It also says that the series will appear on the streaming service in 2022.

Catherine as Nan (Credit: YouTube)

How did Catherine find fame?

Catherine shot to fame when she fronted The Catherine Tate Show on BBC One from 2004-2007.

The sketch show won plenty of awards and catapulted Catherine to household name status thanks to a memorable line of characters and catchphrases.

She then took the role of Donna Noble in Doctor Who, playing alongside David Tennant.

Read more: Doctor Who fans divided over news Olly Alexander is ‘on the verge’ of becoming next Time Lord

As the Doctor’s comic companion, she finally left the role in 2010.

Since then, Catherine reprised her ‘Nan’ character for one series on the BBC and has appeared on comedy panel shows.

But Hard Cell marks her return to a full-blown comedy series, and we can’t wait to see her return to the format.