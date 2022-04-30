Casualty fans are in for a treat tonight (April 30) after the BBC announced a change to its schedules.

Instead of one 40-minute episode of Casualty, viewers can settle down and enjoy a double billing.

Read on to find out more, but beware of Casualty spoilers!

There’s a double dose of A&E action in Casualty tonight (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in Casualty tonight?

Iain Dean, played by Michael Stevenson, uncovers a dark case on his quest to find Elvira.

He throws a sicky to investigate more at Abbeycroft Farm, but is caught out, with dire consequences.

As Iain delves further into the farm goings on, he is convinced there is more going on than meets the eye.

Finally he makes a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, viewers will also see a sad new story for David’s son Ollie, as he is led astray by his classmates.

David looks unimpressed with Ollie in one of tonight’s Casualty episodes (Credit: BBC)

What’s the second episode about?

In the second showing, the BBC teases “old wounds reopen when Ethan makes a date with a police officer”.

Fans will see Ethan try to move on eight months after the death of his fiancé Fenisha.

And there’ll be flashbacks featuring her too.

His new love interest is Amy, played by former Doctor Who star Catrin Stewart.

Their first date features flashbacks to when Fenisha was still alive, as well as flashbacks to how Ethan and Amy first met.

The second episode is Ethan’s big date! What could possibly go wrong?!

Social media was alive with talk of the double-billing.

George Rainsford, who plays Ethan, appeared on BBC Morning Live to talk about what he called the “Ethan-centric episode”.

He added: “The second episode is Ethan’s big date! What could possibly go wrong?!”

It looks set to be a busy night for Jan Jenning! (Credit: BBC)

What time is Casualty on tonight?

Curl up on the sofa ready to catch the first instalment, titled Road to Nowhere, at 8.40pm.

The second of today’s programmes will start immediately after at 9.20pm.

