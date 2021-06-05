Casualty spoilers for tonight reveal Lev’s anger flares up.

Meanwhile Tina finds a way to win Jacob’s affections after an argument and Robyn is reunited with an old friend.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of Casualty.

Casualty spoilers: Episode one

Lev loses his temper

Lev’s anger flares up (Credit: BBC)

Lev feels like he’s able to open up about his sexuality and his relationship with Xander.

But it soon becomes clear he isn’t comfortable with being gay.

When he and Xander go out, Lev soon finds himself in trouble and his anger flares up.

Ethan thinks about his future

Ethan thinks about the future (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ethan is forced to consider the future of his family after he loses control of his hand during surgery.

A strange encounter for Charlie

Who is the patient who claims to know Charlie? (Credit: BBC)

Charlie is recognised by a patient but doesn’t have any idea as to who she is.

She insists they’ve been in contact recently but apparently he can’t remember her at all.

Episode Two

Jacob in danger?

Tina tries to win back Jacob’s affections (Credit: BBC)

Tina asks Jacob if she can move into his flat and he admits he’s not ready for that kind of commitment.

During her shift Tina encounters Dean, who has Parkinson’s disease, but he’s been self-medicating.

Later, Tina thinks she sees Jacob flirting with Jade and in retaliation she flirts with Matthew in front of Jacob in an attempt to make him jealous.

But it doesn’t work and she’s soon humiliated in Resus by Jacob. Tina feels insecure about their relationship.

Tina comes up with a plan to win his attention back.

Is Jacob in danger? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Dean’s girlfriend Maya confronts him about his daredevil approach to his illness.

Things soon turn heated and Jade asks Tina if she should call security.

But Tina senses a chance to win back Jacob’s affections. Tina refuses the offer and goes into the cubicle with Dean on her own.

She tells him he deserves to be alone whilst his condition worsens and Dean soon turns violent.

He throws things at her causing her to fall and cry out for Jacob.

Later Jacob agrees to let Tina move in and she’s thrilled with the outcome. But Jacob is unaware of her manipulation.

Could he be in danger?

Robyn reunites with an old friend

Paul and Robyn are reunited with an old friend (Credit: BBC)

Robyn is excited to spot Paul, the new receptionist in the ED and it becomes clear there’s history.

But is Paul really as nice as he seems?

