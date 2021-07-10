Casualty spoilers tonight reveal that Lev gets a mystery visitor.

Meanwhile Rash and Tina have to work together when Vanessa Lytton comes in, and Charlie is confronted.

All this and more in tonight’s Casualty.

Casualty spoilers: Lev gets a mystery visitor

Lev saves Sam (Credit: BBC)

Last month Lev punched homophobe Sam Richards.

Lev approaches Sam with a bundle of cash, ready to pay off the assault charges against him.

However Faith tracks him down, concerned about the money and worried Lev might do something he’ll end up regretting.

She watches in horror as Lev confronts Sam, who is outraged to be offered a payout and refuses to drop the charges.

As Sam continues to taunt Lev, he is hit by a car and left in a dangerous condition.

Despite how Sam has treated him, Lev jumps in to help him.

Soon Lev admits the truth about his sexuality. However soon a mystery man comes to the ambulance station looking for him.

Who could it be?

Vanessa Lytton returns

Vanessa is back (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Rash has to work alongside Tina for the shift.

However they have to come together when former hospital CEO Vanessa Lytton, who was last seen in 2010, is brought into the emergency department with injuries after a fall.

She claims to be a reformed character, but people who have met her before have their doubts.

Meanwhile Vanessa’s husband Mike, played by Corrie and Emmerdale star Bill Ward, seems lovely, but a bit intense.

Tina is concerned about Vanessa’s injuries and is determined to find out exactly what happened.

Will her unorthodox approach win Rash’s approval?

Charlie accused of having an affair

What’s going on with Charlie? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: What shows has Netflix cancelled in 2021 so far and why?

Recently women began greeting Charlie as though they knew him, but he had no recollection of them meeting.

Things get even more puzzling for him when a man turns up at the ED demanding to see Charlie.

At first he says he has chest pains, but soon accuses Charlie of breaking up his marriage.

Casualty is on tonight at 9.30pm on BBC One.

Want more Casualty? Entertainment Daily has a section dedicated to Casualty spoilers to tide you over.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!