Casualty spoilers: Robyn makes huge decision about surrogacy

Casualty spoilers for Saturday (September 3) reveals Robyn makes a decision about being a surrogate for Marty and Adi.

Meanwhile Sah returns to work and Dylan is faced with terrible news.

All this and more in this Saturday’s double bill of Casualty.

Robyn makes an announcement (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Paul and Marty are concerned about Robyn

Paul finds a surrogacy contract that Robyn has printed off and is shocked.

Although Robyn dismisses Paul’s concerns to his face, it’s clear she also has some questions when she chats to Marty later on.

Adi and Marty want to make the arrangement formal, but Robyn is hurt and doesn’t see why they can’t trust that they will talk through any issues that come their way.

Meanwhile Charlie overheard Robyn and Paul’s disagreement earlier and is concerned about the plan.

He questions Robyn’s decision.

Robyn tells him she wants to feel like a mother again. But Charlie fears those feelings are going to make her more vulnerable to being taken advantage of.

Charlie confronts Marty over the decision to use Robyn as a surrogate. He brings up that she already had to give up one baby before.

Marty is upset to learn that Robyn hasn’t told him about her abortion and starts to think it would be best that they have a contract drawn up.

Meanwhile Adi feels boundaries need to set, especially as Robyn is already referring to herself as ‘Auntie Robyn.’

Later Robyn instructs Adi to meet her in the pub after work.

He hopes they can talk things through, but is shocked when Robyn announces to everyone she is planning to be a surrogate for her friends.

Faith and Ian clash (Credit: BBC)

Ian and Faith’s friendship is tested in

Ian helps a patient named Liv. She sustained the injuries after having a few drinks a falling down the stairs.

However Liv becomes distressed and tries to bite him.

She only stops acting out when she spots her son DJ. It’s clear he’s shy and only Faith seems to be able to get him to come out of his shell.

Ian questions Liv’s ability to look after DJ but Faith thinks they should try to understand why she got into such a state before they judge her.

Ian disagrees, insisting DJ’s safety must come first.

Faith and Ian continue to argue and she’s not happy when she discovers he reported Liv to Adi behind her back.

Faith confronts Ian.

Teddy goes into a cave (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Teddy’s decision goes wrong

When a patient called Cai becomes trapped in a tunnel, Teddy puts his life on the line.

The rescue team don’t show up so Teddy dives under the water to help.

When his radio it cut off, he’s forced to perform a procedure. But it goes wrong.

Despite being able to save Cai with his quick thinking, Teddy’s confidence is knocked.

He then makes another big decision.

Marcus wants to go public with his relationship with Stevie (Credit: BBC)

Stevie is determined to make a change

Marcus manages to secure a permanent management consultant job at the ED.

He asks Stevie to go public with their relationship, but Stevie doesn’t want to fearing what her colleagues will think.

She tells Marcus about wanting to become Clinical Lead. But Marcus hurts her feelings when he questions her bedside manner being an obstacle.

When Faith backs this up, she’s determined to change people’s opinions of her.

Robyn starts IVF treatment (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Robyn starts IVF, but makes a difficult decision

In the next episode Robyn starts her IVF injections. But Marty and Paul are concerned by how tired she is.

She tells them she’s fine. But it seems like something isn’t right when she spots Paul chatting to cleaner Trudy.

Later Paul catches Robyn outside and tries to convince her that surrogacy doesn’t have to mean their relationship is over.

He urges her to give them another chance, but she doesn’t believe it will work.

She even suggests he asks out Trudy.

Paul does ask Trudy out but Robyn is sad to see them walking off together.

Sah is back (Credit: BBC)

Sah returns to work

With Teddy now off, Jan is two paramedics down and Sah decides to return to work.

They’re immediately thrown into the deep end when they have to defend a patient against bullies.

Stevie accidentally gives Dylan some bad news (Credit: BBC)

Dylan gets terrible news

Dylan annoys Stevie when he interferes with patient Laura with no explanation.

But Stevie doesn’t realise that Dylan recognises Laura and complains about how he’s treated her.

When Stevie later hears Laura’s died she goes to check on Dylan, but doesn’t realise he hasn’t been told about Laura’s death.

He’s clearly upset and goes outside as he deals with his emotions.

He later tells Faith that Laura was a friend from AA and had been sober for years.

But when Dylan takes his upset out on a patients mother, Marcus is immediately concerned.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

