Casualty Spoilers: Rash heartbroken as he gets devastating news

Casualty returns tomorrow night (Saturday, August 13) and spoilers reveal what’s to come in the episode.

It’s the final episode of the series and as we return to the ED after a few weeks off air Paige’s story is revisited as Rash tries to get answers.

Meanwhile Sah makes a huge decision about their future.

All this and more in the next episode of Casualty.

Rash is worried about Paige (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Rash gets devastating news

After Paige gets the results of her BRCA results she fails to turn up to work, leaving Rash concerned.

He tries to get in contact with her but gets no response.

However it’s not long before he learns that Paige has spoke to Robyn and he wants answers.

Robyn explains to Rash that Paige does have the gene and he is absolutely devastated by the news.

He tries to get in contact with Paige again but Robyn warns Rash to give her some space.

Robyn has news for Rash (Credit: BBC)

Rash is then forced to focus on work when a troubled patient called Hannah rushes in with her fiancé Ed.

Rash is still struggling with what Robyn told him and is frustrated that Paige seems to be ignoring him.

But he’s soon distracted when a patient asks if he can help him die.

After a tough shift, Rash finally realises he needs to give Paige space and tells Robyn.

But he ends up bumping into Paige outside of the emergency department.

As they start talking, Rash can’t help but urge Paige to make a medical plan.

However she tells him that it’s not his decision to make before walking away.

Sah is struggling (Credit: BBC)

Sah makes a huge decision

It’s clear Sah is struggling living with their parents Kevin and Jools following their reunion.

Teddy suggests to Sah that they move out, but Sah want to protect their dad, having been a carer for so long.

Sah decides to throw themselves into work to keep distracted from stress.

Sarah ends up picking up a young girl called Ayanna who was found collapsed after a party.

However it’s not long before Jools turns up at the ED wanting to chat to Sah.

Jools comes to see Sah (Credit: BBC)

Sah agrees to talk to her and Jools apologises for leaving, insisting she does genuinely want to try again.

The two begin to thaw towards each other, but things soon take a turn when Jools blames herself for what she sees as Sah’s gender dysmorphia.

Sah insists that this is who they’ve always been and proudly walks away.

Sah later returns home to their dad Kevin.

He tells Sah that he will end his relationship with Jools if it makes them happy, but Sah can see how happy Jools makes him.

Sah gives their dad their blessing but explains they’re going to move out.

Casualty returns on Saturday, August 13 at 8.35pm on BBC One.

