Casualty spoilers: Heartbreak for Marty and Adi as Robyn is rushed into hospital

In Casualty spoilers for Saturday (October 8 2022) Paul finds Robyn collapsed on the floor.

However Marty is shocked when Adi is more worried about becoming a dad than their friend’s health.

Meanwhile Jonty returns and Stevie is forced to reflect on her behaviour.

All this and more in the next episode of Casualty.

Robyn is brought into the ED (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Robyn in danger

Paul is horrified when he finds Robyn collapsed in the car park and rushes her into the ED.

It becomes clear Robyn is suffering from Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome, which is a rare side effect associated with IVF.

Marty feels horrible that he and Adi are partially responsible for what’s happened to Robyn.

Meanwhile Paul remembers that Robyn promised to watch Charlotte’s play and rushes to the school.

Eventually Robyn stabilises, but Marty is worried about Adi’s attitude towards the situation.

Upset Marty is not impressed with Aadi’s behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Marty splits with Adi in Casualty spoilers

Marty is concerned about Robyn but Adi clearly isn’t.

He’s more worried about continuing with the surrogacy arrangement.

Adi ignores Marty and Paul’s warnings and goes to see Robyn.

He tries to emotionally manipulate her into giving IVF another go.

But when Marty finds out about the conversation he’s horrified by Adi’s actions and begins to wonder if he really knows his partner as well as he thought he did.

Marty and Adi have a heart to heart and realise they’re in different places regarding their future.

Marty accepts Adi wants a baby more that he wants their relationship and ends things.

Paul tells Robyn he loves her (Credit: BBC)

Robyn gives Paul a chance

Meanwhile Robyn starts to see Paul in a new light after her day.

She’s touched by his affection for both her and Charlotte.

When Paul tells Robyn he loves her, she says it back.

Jonty is back (Credit: BBC)

Jonty comes into the ED

Anaesthetist Jonty, who clashed with Stevie, is back.

But he’s drunk, jobless and apparently estranged from his wife Sian.

Jonty punches Sian’s door in anger and she rushes him to the ED, where he comes face to face with Stevie.

He says he doesn’t want Stevie anywhere near him and tells Paige to patch him up and discharge him as soon as possible.

But Paige is worried about Jonty’s state of mind.

She tells Stevie, but Stevie ignores her concerns, saying she’ll give him some time to sober up but they will need the bed soon.

Paige is worried about Jonty (Credit: BBC)

Jonty steps out in front of a car

When Marcus says about clearing bed space, Stevie tells Paige to discharge Jonty soon.

Paige is still worried about Jonty, but when he overhears her concerns he discharges himself.

It soon becomes clear Paige was right to be worried as Jonty steps out in front of a moving car.

He’s taken back to the hospital and Ethan questions why Jonty was discharged.

Stevie admits Paige told her she was concerned about Jonty and Ethan tells her not to treat Jonty anymore.

Dylan interrogates Stevie about ignoring warning signs about Jonty.

However she says her decision had nothing to do with him getting hit by a car, as he didn’t mean to step out in front of it.

Dylan tells her that her decision to discharge him was wrong and she needs to reflect on this.

Marcus is not happy (Credit: BBC)

Stevie apologises

Later Marcus tells her that mistakes like this could jeopardise her chance of becoming Clinical Lead.

Stevie is annoyed and points out Marcus told her to clear the beds.

She makes an apology to another patient who she also discharged too quickly.

She extends her apology to Jonty, but he doesn’t react well.

Jonty confirms to her that he did step out in front of the car on purpose. He warns her that everyone will discover her mistakes one day.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022- who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!