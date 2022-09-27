Casualty spoilers: Fallout on the ED after Iain makes a disturbing discovery

Casualty spoilers for Saturday (October 1) reveal that Iain is called to a stabbing, which causes a fallout between him and Faith.

Meanwhile Dylan and Marcus clash and Robyn collapses as she struggles to balance everything.

All this and more in Casualty spoilers.

Faith comforts DJ (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Iain and Faith fallout

Iain and Teddy are called out to a stabbing and Iain immediately recognises the victim’s name, Keith Hutton.

Iain remembers that Keith’s alcoholic daughter, Liv, was in the ED drunk a few weeks. He warned Faith about discharging her because he worried she was a danger to her son, DJ.

When he gets to the scene he finds a terrified DJ next to Keith, who has a knife sticking out of him.

Iain believes Liv is responsible for her dad’s stabbing and it’s not long before Keith confirms his suspicions.

Meanwhile Faith is furious with Iain’s attitude and Stevie picks up on the tension between them.

When Iain gets back to the ED with Keith, it’s clear he blames Faith for what happened.

But Ethan jumps to her defence, reminding Iain that it was a unanimous decision to discharge Faith.

There’s sparks between Iain and Faith (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Iain asks Faith out

Later things calm down between Faith and Iain and they team up to find out what’s really happening with Keith, Liv and DJ.

Afterwards Iain praises Faith for her intuition, which led to them getting to the truth and asks her to go out that evening.

But Faith declines saying she’s going to play a game of chess with an elderly patient.

Marcus and Dylan clash again (Credit: BBC)

Marcus and Ethan clash

Dylan and Marcus have another disagreement.

Dylan complains about the lack of security but Marcus claims that staff are scared to approach Dylan with their problems.

Furious with what Marcus has said, Dylan assures the team he is trying to address the equipment and staff shortages. He also lets them know that his door is always open.

Robyn overhears Marty and Adi’s conversation (Credit: BBC)

Robyn struggles to deal with everything

Robyn is struggling to juggle work, looking after Charlotte and attending her IVF appointments.

While Paul shows concerns over her deteriorating health, things get worse for Robyn when she picks up on some uncertainty between Adi and Marty over their arrangements.

She overhears Adi asking Marty that the baby be his genetically, stressing that it’s important to him.

Marty agrees but questions why, if they’re both the father and will love the baby equally.

Robyn tries to support Marty but he brushes off her concerns.

But Robyn tries to put her concerns to the side as she helps a patient called Chloe.

Robyn isn’t feeling well (Credit: BBC)

Robyn collapses

Later Robyn prepares to finish work so she can go to her scan and then to Charlotte’s play.

But Robyn ends up collapsing in the car park before she can go anywhere.

She begins coughing up blood, but will anyone find her?

Meanwhile, when Robyn doesn’t make it to a scan and Adi accuses Marty to jeopardising his baby.

