Casualty spoilers: David makes heartbreaking discovery about Ollie

Casualty spoilers for Saturday (September 10) reveal David comes face to face with Rob’s parents.

Meanwhile Marcus leaves his team and Stevie unimpressed, and Paul makes a new friend.

All this and more in this week’s Casualty.

Susan confronts David (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: David comes face to face with Rob’s parents

Susan confronts David about his real identity.

It turns out she read an article online about Ollie and is hurt that David hid the fact he is the father of a school shooter from her.

David tells her that he no longer thinks of Ollie as his son, only in the biological sense.

However Susan says their relationship has been built on a lie.

After Susan leaves, Rob’s mother Zoe Tranter enters the emergency department and David recognises her.

David assumes that Zoe deliberately overdosed to escape what happened.

He tries to convince her that the best way for them to cope is to distance themselves from the monsters their sons became.

However Zoe is disgusted by David and accuses him of being the monster for disowning his son.

She tells him that Rob will always be a part of her.

She explains she didn’t attempt to take her own life and only collapsed because she ran out of her epilepsy medication.

David sees Jack and Zoe (Credit: BBC)

David makes a new discovery about Ollie

When Zoe’s husband Jack arrives at the hospital he’s only appalled by David’s attitude.

He confronts David and angrily accuses Ollie of being the ringleader of the school shooting.

Meanwhile Tristan, who is the boyfriend of Faith’s daughter Natalia, sees this encounter.

He tells David that Ollie saw Natalia and chose not to kill her when he had the chance.

David is shocked and apologises to Zoe. She hopes things will get better for him.

Dylan urges David to go back home. David decides to go and see Susan and apologises for not being honest about Ollie.

Susan accepts but it’s clear their relationship is over for good.

David decides to visit Ollie’s grave and puts a photo of them both on the headstone.

Charlie tells Marcus what the team really wants (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Marcus fails to impress the team

Marcus tells Stevie that he’s spoken to the board, but she brushes him off.

It’s clear she still wants to keep quiet about their relationship.

Marcus tries to win over the team by bringing them doughnuts, but it doesn’t seem to work.

Charlie makes his feelings clear, telling him they want more staff, beds and equipment.

After a hard day Marcus apologises to his team and promises to do more.

Marcus’s actions don’t impress Stevie (Credit: BBC)

Stevie thinks about her future

Faith hints to Stevie that Marcus seems to want their relationship to be something more.

But Stevie dismisses and turns her attention to a policeman who has been stabbed.

PC Hill and Stevie seem to hit it off, but he’s left disappointed when Stevie tells him she isn’t single.

However their exchange is witnessed by a jealous Marcus.

Marcus calls Stevie into his office and he tries it on with and tells her some news to her that she already knows.

However she’s unimpressed and warns him not to waste her time.

After another setback, Stevie is upset. But Marcus tries to reassure her that it wasn’t her fault.

She comes to realise she values her relationship with Marcus more than she thought and agrees to go with him for dinner.

Paul bonds with PC Hill’s horse (Credit: BBC)

Paul makes a friend

As PC Hill is being treated in the hospital, he’s forced to leave his horse Max outside.

Despite being scared of horse he promises to guard Max with his life.

They soon begin to bond much to Robyn and Ethan’s amusement.

