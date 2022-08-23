Casualty spoilers: David forced to face his past as he gets a huge shock

Casualty spoilers for this week’s episode (Saturday, August 27) David is forced to face what happened with Ollie as Rosalene returns.

Meanwhile Dylan is less than impressed with Marcus and Faith gives Stevie an idea.

All this and more in next week’s Casualty.

Rosalene returns (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Rosalene returns

David gets a surprise when his ex-wife, and Ollie’s mother, Rosalene shows up at his door.

Wanting to clear Ollie’s name, Rosalene desperately tries to persuade David to talk to a journalist.

She thinks the journalist will be sympathetic to their side of the story but David is not interested.

He heads off to the emergency department, but things soon take a surprising turn.

David recognises a patient and former ENT nurse called Susan.

The two reminisce and reflect on his sensitivity to her schizoaffective disorder.

David is relieved over the lack of reference to the shooting.

But another patient called Aliya reveals she works for a mental health charity supporting teenagers – many of whom from Ollie’s school.

David finds himself in an awkward situation (Credit: BBC)

Dylan is quick to step in and takes over Aliya’s care. But it becomes clear she may not be who she says she is.

Later Paul and Dylan find out that Aliya is an undercover journalist trying to get information about Ollie.

When David finds out, his mood darkens. But will Susan give him the support he needs?

Susan asks David out for a drink and he accepts.

But soon Rosalene comes back to David’s to apologise.

As they begin to talk, Rosalene becomes furious when she realises David has destroyed all of Ollie’s possessions.

However David has no remorse and shows no emotion at Rosalene’s tears.

After she’s gone, he goes for drinks with Susan.

Dylan is not happy with Marcus (Credit: BBC)

Dylan grows frustrated with Marcus

Marcus goes back to the ED with talk of ‘pinchpoints’ and ‘economies.’

Unsurprisingly, he is met with a cold reception from the rest of the team, who fail to see what difference this will make when everyone else is broken anyway.

Jacob points out the new rota system can’t clone nurses, and Dylan lists of a number of problems.

Dylan questions if Marcus has actually read his proposal on how to tackle these issues, but it’s clear he hasn’t.

Dylan starts to despair over his next move and wonders if it was a mistake to make promises to his team when he can’t count on Marcus.

As the pressure builds, Dylan is determined not to let Marcus off the hook again.

He confronts him and Dylan demands he steps up and be the manager the team need.

At the end of Dylan’s shift he spots new oximeters.

Dylan is relieved when Marcus reveals a handful of overflow beds have been approved.

Can Dylan and Marcus work together to turn things around after all?

Faith tries to help Stevie (Credit: BBC)

Stevie has an idea

A tired Stevie rants to Faith about the honeymoon couple in the hotel room next door who have been keeping her awake all night.

But Faith lacks sympathy and tells her friend to grow up and find her own place.

Stevie takes on Faith’s advice and they agree to flat hunt together.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

