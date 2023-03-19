Casualty fans are seriously divided following the death of Robyn last night.

The BBC medical drama is known for its hard-hitting storytelling but last night’s episode pushed fans to the edge.

Robyn’s death has left Casualty fans divided (Credit: BBC)

Nurse Robyn had dramatically quit the ED last week, with plans to move to Wigan with her family.

But after quitting, she was caught in a road traffic accident and rushed back.

Holby City’s Sacha Levy made a shock return in an attempt to save Robyn’s life – but it wasn’t to be.

Never forgive Casualty for killing off Robyn.

Robyn died on the operating table.

And viewers were heartbroken.

One said: “I get why they’ve done this due to the situation that the NHS is in right now, however Robyn really deserved a better, happier ending than that. #Casualty.”

Casualty fans devastated over shock death

A second said: “[Producer] has reached a new pure evil and vile. I am grieving Robyn Miller.

“The longest serving female character unnecessarily killed off. Charlotte is now an orphan and Robyn & Charlie never got to make up after their argument… which I think is the worst part for me.”

A third said: “Never forgive Casualty for killing off Robyn.”

However others praised the episode for raising awareness of the reality of the NHS at the moment.

One said: “One of the best Casualty episodes in a long time. Absolutely gutted they killed Robyn off and she didn’t get her happy ending, but it just highlights the huge amount of pressure the NHS is currently under.”

A second said: “Ohhhh no #Casualty. Robyn deserved a better send-off, but bloody hell what an incredible, poignant, sadly necessary episode.”

But Robyn’s death wasn’t the only shock exit of the episode.

Two more came as David and Marty walked out after her tragic death – insisting they couldn’t work in a broken system any longer.

Marty confronted Jacob earlier in the episode, blaming him for Robyn’s state of mind after her long shift.

David and Marty said farewell to Charlie and Casualty last night (Credit: BBC)

Two more exits rock the show

And David also realised that he’s not prepared to do work like this anymore.

He inspired Marty, and other nurses, to walk out the ED in protest.

David hoped that if enough of them left then the powers that be would have to make changes.

The two were last seen hugging each other goodbye, before leaving for good.

And while actor Jason Durr had previously announced he had quit the show as David, Marty’s exit came as a huge shock.

Actor Shaheen Jafargholi’s own exit had been kept a closely-guarded secret.

