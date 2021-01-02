The new series of Casualty begins tonight (Saturday, January 2) and we’re set for another emotional rollercoaster with the hit BBC medical drama.

So what’s going to happen and where did we leave our favourite key workers last time?

It was disaster the last time viewers saw Casualty (Credit: BBC)

What will happen in the new series of Casualty?

The last time we saw the ED and all its staff members was in the stunning, harrowing ‘Code Orange’ episode in September.

That saw the staff have to deal with the threat of a deadly poison, which ripped through the hospital.

Read more: Casualty viewers divided as BBC finally airs ‘missing’ Code Orange episode

There were hazmat suits, full lockdowns and plenty of action.

Connie faces a struggle (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in Casualty tonight?

Tonight’s series opener will revolve around an emotional COVID storyline.

Connie struggles to protect her team when the coronavirus pandemic hits Holby ED.

Will also becomes disillusioned with his work and Fenisha rushes to keep her baby safe.

We’re also told that the death of a team member will occur.

What’s going to happen to Connie and Jacob? (Credit: BBC)

What can we expect from the new Casualty series?

Speaking to Digital Spy, actress Amanda Mealing said that Connie’s relationship with Jacob takes more twists and is even headed for heartbreak.

Amanda said: “After the COVID episode, she feels that she can’t be having a good time and living the high life after what she sees as her failing.

She takes the death of one of the team personally.

“She takes the death of one of the team personally.”

“But then Jacob is around, he is gorgeous and it gets complicated as ever. Nothing is ever straightforward or simple with those two.”

The truth about Fenisha’s pregnancy is set to be known (Credit: BBC)

What else is going to happen?

New twists in the Faith, Dylan and Lev storyline have also been teased.

Dylan told Faith that he saw her husband Lev kissing another woman the last time around.

We’re also promised drama when Ethan discovers the truth about Fenisha’s pregnancy.

Read more: Casualty: Jason Durr reveals ‘terribly sad’ reason David lies to Rosa about bipolar battle

And if that wasn’t enough, the new series is set to feature new storylines for Jade and Marty, too.

Casualty begins tonight (Saturday, January 2) at 7.35pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you are looking forward to the new series of Casualty.