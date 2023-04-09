Charles Venn smiling at event, Jacob looking concerned in Casualty
TV

Casualty fans shocked as Jacob returns weeks after ‘quitting’

The character dramatically walked out weeks ago - but now he's back with a twist

By Sarah Smith
| Updated:

Casualty fans have been left shocked after Jacob made a return last night. It was just weeks after he quit the emergency department over the chronic underfunding issues in the NHS.

Last month, viewers said goodbye to Jacob Masters. He resigned from his job at Holby saying his position as clinical nurse manager was “untenable”.

Jacob looking emotional in Casualty
Jacob dramatically quit Casualty last month leaving viewers devastated (Credit: BBC)

It came off the back of the death of Robyn Miller and the mass walkout of nurses including David Hide and Marty Kirkby. Unable to cope with the trauma of working there anymore he walked out, hoping it would send a signal to those in power.

Actor Charles Venn even played along with the exit. He sent love to fans who messaged him about their devastation of his ‘quitting’.

However, last night, it was all revealed to have been a ruse. In the episode, six weeks have passed since he walked out. And he was back.

Casualty's Charles Venn Reveals Why His Wife Struggled to Watch Harrowing Covid-19 Episode| Lorraine

Casualty favourite makes shock comeback

But far from his old role, Jacob was wearing a new uniform. Proudly wearing a paramedic uniform, Jacob took a seat in the ambulance with Iain and Teddy.

And it’s safe to say that Casualty viewers are overjoyed at his return. One said: “Big cheer in this household when we saw you back and in paramedic uniform! So glad Jacob is still part of the Casualty team!!”

A second said: “Just catching up on last night’s, soooo glad Jacob is still with us. Looking forward to the storyline. You’re a great actor and Casualty wouldn’t be the same without you #Paramedic.”

Jacob with paramedic outfit on in Casualty
Last night he walked back into Casualty as a paramedic (Credit: BBC)

“Saw you tonight’s episode @ChuckyVenn,” said another delighted fan. “Am relieved that you’re sticking around, Jacob’s too great to lose.

“I can only imagine how trying it was keeping the secret. Hope you stick around for a while yet. #Casualty. Superb performance in tonight’s episode with @mikeTstevenson.”

Read more: Casualty cast 2023: Meet the staff of Holby’s emergency department

“It’s been an emotional few weeks on Casualty but at least we still have Jacob,” said a fourth. Another added: “@ChuckyVenn can’t believe you made us think you had actually left @BBCCasualty.

“So so happy that Jacob is the new paramedic. It’s so good to have you back #Casualty.”

