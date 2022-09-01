There’s a double bill of Casualty this Saturday – here’s why and what happens

Fans of the BBC drama, Casualty, will be delighted to know that the show is set to air twice this weekend with a consecutive double bill (Saturday, 3 September, 2022.)

In a double bill, the programme will air its first episode at 7.45pm followed by a second at 8.30pm.

This isn’t the first shake-up Casualty has had recently, with the show returning to its original format.

It now airs 50-minute episodes, after airing shorter episodes throughout the course of the pandemic.

Now, viewers are getting even more insight into the medical work of Holby City Hospital’s Emergency Department this week, in a lengthy instalment that will set out to provide lots of drama.

Rosalene wasn’t as ready to move on (Credit: BBC)

What happened in last week’s episode?

The double bill comes after last week’s episode We need to talk about Ollie, saw David remove all traces of his son from his life, struggling to cope with the aftermath of the school shooting.

In heart-breaking scenes, viewers saw David hand Ollie’s mum, Rosalene, the last of their son’s possessions.

He gave her a pair of eyes from his blue teddy bear.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for David as he bumped into nurse, Susan, who was able to relate to his experience with bipolar.

The pair bonded and went on a date where David told her that he had no children.

Elsewhere in the ED, two young brothers were involved in a car crash and were left to deal with the consequences without their mum by their side.

Also, Dylan was seen pleading with Marcus to get his act together and increase the ED’s resources.

Robyn’s struggling to cope (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from this week’s Casualty double bill

The first episode of the double bill is titled Falling and the second is titled Skin Deep.

This week’s Casualty spoilers reveal that Robyn will struggle to deal with the formalities of her surrogacy.

Adi and Marty want her to sign a surrogacy contract, making her upset because it feels as though they can’t trust her.

Charlie becomes concerned for Robyn as she’s already had to give up a baby in the past.

He fears that she’ll become too attached to the new baby and won’t want to give it up.

Also, Ian and Faith face a disagreement at work while Teddy faces life or death as he goes underground to help a patient.

Elsewhere, Robyn starts her first round of IVF and Sah returns back to work.

Read more: Casualty spoilers: Robyn makes a huge decision about her surrogacy

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Are you excited for the Casualty double bill? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!