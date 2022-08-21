Casualty fans all saying the same thing as ‘triumphant’ new series begins

Medical drama Casualty began its 37th series last night and fans hailed its comeback a triumph.

The show pulled no punches as it tackled the struggles facing the NHS head on, with even popular character Charlie Fairhead feeling weighed down by it all.

Even Charlie was losing his positivity by the end (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Casualty last night?

With the ED fully stretched, ambulances were queuing outside with seriously ill patients waiting for beds. The staff inside couldn’t find the space.

Charlie, who had been on holiday to Kos, came back full of positivity, insisting to fed-up Dylan: “We can turn it around.”

But as his day continued, Charlie witnessed the reality of the situation when a woman died of an overdose after having to wait in the ambulance for 40 minutes.

Another woman, with Crohn’s disease had a permanent ileostomy put in because she’d collapsed while no one was looking after her.

Charlie also managed to reveal some information that made a patient’s relative turn violent. Paramedic Sah got hurt when they were pushed into a trolley.

Dylan was the one who gave Charlie a pep talk at the end of the episode.

“I can’t change the NHS,” he said.

“But I can change things here in this hospital.

“So between us, it will be okay.”

But will it?

Can Dylan really make it better? (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Fans thought the episode was brilliant.

Many gave it multiple round of applause emojis.

“I know Casualty is escapism drama but tonight is spot on with what is happening in the real life NHS and the crisis it’s in,” wrote one. “Ambulances stacking up, lack of beds, short staffed and staff being abused.”

“The juxtaposition between what is happening on this episode and what’s happening in real life is scarily accurate as proven by Ambulance the other night,” shared another.

A third added: “I hope our Government are watching Casualty. Look at the mess our medical facilities are in with the lack of staff and beds. People shouldn’t have to wait in corridors like luggage at an airport for an unfathomable amount of time.”

“This is absolutely one of my favourite episodes of the year,” said someone else. “Shining a light on the upsetting reality real NHS hospitals are facing while weaving in character storylines enough so we are kept updated and interested. Casualty at its best.”

Someone else agreed: “I’m so glad they’re raising awareness of how strained the NHS is. These poor doctors and nurses get mouthfuls of abuse but they can’t help it if they don’t have the resources etc. they really are trying their best

“Hell of an episode tonight,” added another.

“I’m proud of Casualty for raising awareness of the NHS crisis. The doctors and nurses getting abuse they don’t deserve, not many beds, patients waiting in corridors or in ambulances etc. Such a proud fan,” wrote another viewer.

David faces more challenges next week (Credit: BBC)

More drama for David in next week’s Casualty

Series 37 continues next week with David looking for more answers about his son Ollie.

After burning all of Ollie’s things last night, it seems David still doesn’t have closure.

Can a face from the past help him get it?

Casualty airs on Saturday nights at 8.30pm on BBC One.

