Casualty viewers in tears as iconic character returns following Holby City axe

Casualty viewers were left in tears after an iconic character returned following the axe of Holby City.

Holby star Alex Walkinshaw made a shock appearance in last night’s episode as Fletch (April 2).

Holby City’s Fletch turned up in Casualty last night (Credit: BBC)

The beloved character’s return to Casualty comes after Holby City aired its last episode earlier this week.

In the closing moments of the episode, Fletch was seen putting up posters around the Emergency Department for Jac Naylor’s memorial service.

Doctor Jac died in the heartbreaking final episode of Holby.

Casualty stalwart Charlie offered his condolences to Fletch, telling him: “I know you were close.”

Fletch replied: “Well, as close as she’d let anyone get. You know Jac, she never did emotion, not even at the end.

“They broke the mould with that one.”

Holby City legend makes Casualty return

“They certainly did,” Charlie replied, adding: “End of an era.”

The emotional scene also revealed that Jac’s department had been inundated with cards and flowers from patients she had saved over the years.

“What’s that saying?” Charlie said to Fletch.

“He who saves one life – she who saves one life – saves the world?”

Charlie did his best to comfort his old colleague over Jac’s death, but promised to attend the memorial (Credit: BBC)

Charlie promised to go to the memorial for Jac and Fletch left.

But the scene left viewers in tears.

One said: “I’m gonna end up crying again seeing Fletch put up a memorial poster for Jac amazing how they cross over with Holby now it’s over #Casualty.”

A second added: “Would just love lots of Holby characters to turn up on Casualty, feel it’s lost its way recently. If you do on a regular basis, well, it’s a guarantee lots of Holby fans, who haven’t watched Casualty, would be then!”

Another tweeted: “I’m not crying. You’re crying.”

In addition, fourth said: “Good to see @WalkinshawAlex in #Casualty & #Holby Jac piece.”

