Casualty star Amanda Mealing has hinted at a return for Connie Beauchamp.

Earlier this year, Amanda revealed she was taking a break from the BBC medical drama and her character Connie left screens in April 2021.

However Amanda has now hinted she could come back.

On Twitter a fan asked Connie and BBC Casualty‘s official account if Connie will return.

Amanda responded saying: “…mmmh… Maybe? Do you think she should?”

…mmmh…Maybe?? Do you think she should? https://t.co/AYKTKgHOJN — amanda mealing (@meamandamealing) November 13, 2021

Read more: Samantha Womack reveals shocking reason she won’t return to EastEnders

Fans responded saying they want to see her back on-screen as Connie.

One wrote: “Is that even a question? Of course she should return and strut her stuff.”

Amanda has plays Connie in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

A second said: “Of course! Such history with this character too, massive depth with both Holby and Casualty back stories – not many characters have this do they.”

A third tweeted: “Yes! You need to come back! Connie IS Casualty. Please make a quick return.”

Another said: “Yes absolutely, the whole place is falling apart without you.”

A fifth said: “We’re not asking, we’re begging.”

Why did Amanda Mealing leave Casualty?

Amanda revealed that she was leaving the show to do some directing.

During an interview with Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly brought up that Amanda would like to direct and go on to do other things, Amanda said: “It is really exciting.

“As I said I’ve played Connie for so long because she’s such an incredible gift of a character for an actor to play.

“But, I think it’s that thing, lockdown has given us all so much time to reflect on our lives and where we are. I just thought, particularly, the Covid episode was I think the best that I could’ve done.

Amanda is currently directing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Why Emmerdale and Coronation Street aren’t on again tonight – and when they ARE back

“Well I thought leave on a high and go and do things. Yeah I have a couple of meetings about directing, which would be fun. But that’s always been really difficult to do because of the schedule being so busy.

“I had to use my holidays to go off and direct things, which meant, when I looked back, five years I haven’t had a day off really.”

Recently Amanda has been directing on ITV soap Coronation Street.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.