Casualty legend Brenda Fricker unrecognisable in new The Catch role

Casualty legend Brenda Fricker has bagged a role in the new Channel 5 psychological thriller, The Catch.

And she looks totally different!

It’s been a long time since we last saw Brenda Fricker as the iconic Megan Roach in Casualty, as she left the medical drama for good in 2010.

So what does the Irish actress look like now?

Here’s a first look at Brenda as Phyllis Doyle in The Catch.

Irish actress Brenda Fricker played Megan Roach in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Brenda Fricker looks unrecognisable in The Catch

Brenda Fricker’s most significant TV role is undeniably Megan Roach in the medical drama Casualty.

Megan was the motherly figure of the ED.

She was the most experienced member of the staff but also the least qualified, which meant that she had to do a lot of the dirty work.

Unfortunately, Brenda left the series in December 1990.

In an interview with Irish Independent, Brenda revealed that she left because she believed her character had “started off with a wonderful sense of humour, [but] lost it all and all she ever seemed to do was push a trolley around and offer tea and sympathy”.

After two guest returns in 1998 and 2007, Brenda reprised her role for the final time in August 2010.

Her character was then sadly killed off when Megan took a lethal cocktail of drugs to end her own life.

Now, the Irish actress has taken on the role of Phyllis Doyle in Channel 5 series The Catch.

The series, which begins on January 25, follows Ed Collier, a local fisherman and family man who will do anything to protect his family.

However, his life spirals out of control when his daughter, Abbie, brings a new boyfriend into her life.

Phyllis Doyle is Ed Collier’s mother-in-law, who lives with him and his family in their home.

Phyllis grows fond of her granddaughter’s rich and successful boyfriend, Ryan.

But is Ryan really who he says he is? And will Ed discover the truth about Ryan before it’s too late?

In the first look images for the series, Brenda has ditched her old nursing uniform for a floral pink dress.

The star looks completely different as she poses as Phyllis Doyle in a garden chair.

Brenda Fricker plays Ed’s mother-in-law, Phyllis Doyle in The Catch (Credit: Channel 5)

When does The Catch start?

The Catch starring Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard starts on Wednesday, January 25.

The thriller series will be available to watch on Channel 5.

