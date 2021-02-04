Cast of Death in Paradise: Who are the BBC crime drama’s best ever guest stars?

The cast of Death in Paradise has been impressive since the show launched in 2011.

The beloved BBC crime drama is known for attracting talented stars for memorable guest roles in its twist-riddled storylines.

But who are some of the best to appear in the show? Read on for a list of contenders.

Actor Neil Morrissey was in the show in 2015 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Cast of Death in Paradise: Best guest stars

Neil Morrissey

Former Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey played Duncan Roberts in an episode of Death in Paradise in 2015 called Swimming in Murder.

The episode centred on a rock band called Flowers of Progress, whose members were in Saint Marie to record a new album when their lead singer was electrocuted in a swimming pool.

Former EastEnders actress Matilda Ziegler appeared in the second series (Credit: Mr Bean / YouTube)

Matilda Ziegler

Matilda, who was Donna Ludlow in EastEnders, appeared in A Dash of Sunshine, episode six of the second series.

In that episode, someone strangled a woman to death in a luxury villa, in what appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.

Matilda played the victim’s sister, Janice, who inherited her fortune.

Death in Paradise once had Stephanie Beacham as a guest star (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Stephanie Beacham

Dynasty star Stephanie was also in a memorable episode of Death in Paradise.

Her instalment, Murder on the Plantation, was the first of series two.

It saw Roger Seymour, owner of a sugar plantation, discovered with a machete embedded in his back.

Stephanie’s character, Nicole, was Roger’s ex – and one of the prime suspects.

Irish favourite Adrian Dunbar was also in the show (Credit: Tim McLees / SplashNews.com)

Line Of Duty and The Bay stars among memorable cast members

Adrian Dunbar

Line Of Duty favourite Adrian is another memorable Death in Paradise guest star.

The Irish actor played Aidan Miles in two episodes – Amongst Us and Music of Murder – in the first series.

In his two grisly episodes, they discovered the lead singer of a band murdered in a coffin prop, and later, a young woman with 30 coins stuffed in her mouth.

Upcoming Bond star Lashana Lynch played Jasime Laymon in Death in Paradise (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch, who is playing the next 007 in the Bond film No Time to Die, was a guest star in the 2015 episode The Perfect Murder.

She played Jasmine Laymon, a member of a beach volleyball team whose star player was murdered and dumped by the sea.

The Bay’s Morven Christie played Humphrey’s wife (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Morven Christie

Back in 2014, Scottish actress Morven Christie – who is on screens for the new series of The Bay – was in Death in Paradise.

Her character, Sally Goodman, was in two episodes – Rue Morgue and Death of a Detective.

She played the wife of DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall).

Who are some of your favourites to be in the cast of Death in Paradise?