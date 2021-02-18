Cassie in Death in Paradise is played by actress Ayoola Smart, and you might recognise the TV star’s face from other hit shows.

Ayoola plays the daughter of the murder victim in the final episode of the BBC crime drama‘s 10th series.

Wondering where you know her from? Read on to find out more about her.

Ayoola as Audrey in Killing Eve (Credit: BBC)

Who was Ayoola Smart, who plays Cassie in Death in Paradise, in Killing Eve?

Fans of the popular drama Killing Eve will recognise Ayoola as Audrey.

She starred in the third series of the programme, which aired in 2020 and saw Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh reprise their roles as assassin Villanelle and obsessive investigator Eve Polastri.

Read more: Death in Paradise series 11: Will Ralf Little return as DI Neville Parker? Everything we know so far

In that show, Ayoola played the receptionist at the office of the publication Bitter Pill.

Kenny (Sean Delaney) started working there and romance bloomed between him and Audrey.

After Kenny died following a mysterious fall from the roof of the building, Audrey continued to work at Bitter Pill.

She also met Kenny’s mother, Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), for the first time at his funeral and Carolyn later asked her about her son’s death, and the moments leading up to it.

Her character found romance with Kenny before he died (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ayoola Smart?

Ayoola is an actress from West Cork, Ireland.

She moved to London at the age of 18, when she trained at the city’s East 15 acting school.

Ayoola’s mum, Sally Smart, is a theatre director and drama teacher.

She said in a chat with Closely Observed Frames, of her decision to get into acting: “As we move further into the age of technology the power of what we share and consume is important to consider, particularly for younger generations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayoola Smart (@ayoolasmart)

“I hope throughout my own career I can contribute positively to that spectrum of understanding, knowledge and enjoyment.”

The power of what we share and consume is important to consider.

According to IMDB, she landed her first screen role in 2017, when she appeared in Holby City.

She played a character called Frankie Ware in the BBC medical drama.

Read more: Death in Paradise: Ben Miller makes return to show as viewers get emotional

Since then, Ayoola has gone on to act in a number of well-known TV shows, including ITV crime drama Vera and the 2018 BBC TV adaptation of Les Misérables.

In 2018, she starred alongside a number of famous faces in the film Juliet, Naked.

Also in that movie were Hollywood stars Chris O’Dowd, Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke.

The Killing Eve actress has also been in Vera and Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Ayoola in Death in Paradise

In Death in Paradise, Ayoola plays Cassie, daughter of local businesswoman Gardenia Dujon (Karen Bryson).

Emmet Peterson (Wil Johnson), Gardenia’s friend, wakes at the scene of her murder, a gun in his hand. He claims not to remember anything, and it emerges he’s suffering from post-traumatic stress amnesia.

The team get on the case and DI Parker is confounded as he deals with angry Cassie, Gardenia’s jealous husband Patrick Harborne (Justin Edwards) and a mystery man from the victim’s past, Tarone Vincent (Kiell Smith-Bynoe).

Did you recognise Cassie in Death in Paradise as Killing Eve star Ayoola Smart? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.