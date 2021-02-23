Caroline Flack appeared carefree in a series of childhood photographs ahead of a new documentary on her life.

The former Love Island host, 40, tragically took her own life in February last year.

Since then, a documentary showcasing the TV star’s life has been produced by Channel 4.

Caroline Flack’s family have released unseen photos ahead of her documentary (Credit: Flack Family)

Ahead of the episode, Caroline’s family have released a string of heartwarming photographs of the star.

In one, the presenter is seen smiling while posing for a photo in the nineties.

Caroline sported a short brunette bob for the throwback snap, which was taken in her school uniform.

Meanwhile, another showed Caroline in her teenage years.

The late star was wearing a white crop top and jogging bottoms as she beamed for the shot.

Furthermore, the photos also include Caroline’s twin sister Jody.

Caroline and her twin sister Jody in Norfolk (Credit: Flack Family)

She and her non-identical sister were said to be inseparable growing up.

In the shots, the pair can be seen sporting matching clothing.

If she walked into a room, it was like a light going on

Meanwhile, the final image is one of Caroline with her mum Christine.

In the shot, proud mum Christine affectionately places her arms around Caroline and Jody.

Caroline’s mum Christine Flack will feature in the upcoming documentary (Credit: Flack Family)

Caroline Flack documentary: When is it coming out?

Channel 4 says the documentary, titled Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, will be on “soon”.

The emotional yet insightful documentary will give fans a look into Caroline’s life.

In the trailer, Olly Murs held back tears as he opened up on his late pal.

The singer, who worked with Caroline on the X Factor, admitted: “I wish I could’ve told her not to do it. I never got the opportunity to do that.”

Meanwhile, Dermot O’Leary added: “Those demons can start to play with you.”

Caroline was also remembered by a loved one, who said: “If she walked into a room, it was like a light going on.”

