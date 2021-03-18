Caroline Flack fans were reduced to tears during the emotional Channel 4 documentary last night – but who is the star’s dad?

The 40-year-old Love Island host sadly took her own life at her home in east London.

Despite the tragedy, Caroline shared many happy memories with her family.

Who is Caroline Flack’s dad Ian? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Caroline Flack: Who is her dad Ian?

Caroline was born in the Enfield area of Greater London in November 1979.

As well as twin sister Jody, the star also had two older siblings.

The four children were raised by dad Ian and his wife Christine.

Shortly after her birth, Caroline’s dad was promoted from his job as a Coca-Cola sales representative.

After landing a role as the company’s manager, the family moved to Thetford, Norfolk.

They later moved again to nearby East Wretham when Caroline turned seven.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Caroline shared a sweet tribute to her beloved dad.

Taking to Instagram, the host posted a throwback picture, showing her at 15 with Ian.

She added the caption: “Love you dadda flack,” with a heart emoji.

Caroline Flack’s tragic passing

Shortly after her death, reports claimed Ian found his daughter in her home in Stoke Newington.

However, during her inquest in August 2020, it was confirmed Ian was not present at the time.

Stephen Teasdale, the father of Flack’s friend Louise, was actually at the scene.

Caroline and her family lived in Norfolk (Credit: Channel 4/Flack Family)

He explained he went to the scene after Jody phoned to stay she couldn’t get into the presenter’s flat.

Mr Teasdale explained: “We came to the flat and tried to force entry.

“We thought about phoning the police but knew the landlady… We got the key and let ourselves into the flat.”

Mr Teasdale said he found Flack’s body, hanged.

Furthermore, he added: “I brought her [down] and Jody started CPR. We were giving CPR for somewhere between five and ten minutes, then the police took over.”

It is not known whether Ian attended the scene.

The Love Island star passed away last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened in the Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death documentary?

During last night’s doc, viewers praised Caroline’s family for opening up about her life.

The show featured the presenter’s mum Christine and her twin sister Jody.

They had agreed to take part as Caroline had already spoken with the makers about making the film when she was alive.

It’s not known why other family members didn’t participate.

At one point, Christine broke down as the pair looked through photos of Caroline.

Caroline’s mum and sister are so dignified

Plenty of viewers rushed to praise the mother and daughter following the emotional scene.

On Twitter, one said: “Caroline’s mum and sister are so dignified. Felt their pain. Didn’t blame anyone, so brave and so heartfelt.”

In addition, a second wrote: “That was just incredibly sad. Mum and sister really strong to be able to talk about the struggles. It’s good to talk. Rest easy #CarolineFlack.”

