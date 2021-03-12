Caroline Flack ‘s mum Christine has criticised Lorraine Kelly and Graham Norton in a new Channel 4 documentary.

The former Love Island star tragically passed away in February last year at the age of 40.

Now, Christine has opened up on the hurt her daughter faced after hearing comments about her career.

Caroline Flack documentary: What did Christine say?

Graham’s comment came shortly after Caroline was axed from The X Factor in 2016.

At the time, she hosted the series alongside Olly Murs.

However, the pair faced intense scrutiny after taking over from Dermot O’Leary.

Speaking in the doc, Olly reveals: “The abuse that she was getting, it was awful. It was awful. They hurt her every day, they did affect her.”

Meanwhile, shortly after the pair were axed, Graham poked fun at Caroline at the BAFTAs.

Recalling the hurtful comment, Christine explains that it “hurt” her daughter.

In addition, she says: “You thought, ‘Oh, that’s going to make her feel so, so bad. That’s when you were again worried about her.'”

However, Christine says Caroline managed to “brush it off”.

Furthermore, Christine addressed a clip of Lorraine laughing after Caroline was dropped from Love Island.

The attacks were coming in from all sides

At the time, the ITV host said: “As Caroline Flack steps down from Love Island, we find out who is set to replace her. Yeah, that’s showbiz!”

Commenting on the clip, Christine admits: “Just to laugh in the worst time in Carrie’s life and say ‘that’s showbusiness’. Well, it shouldn’t be showbusiness. It should not be showbusiness.

“She started to feel like she was losing a grip on her life. The attacks were coming in from all sides.”

ED! has contacted Graham and Lorraine’s reps for comment.

When is the documentary on?

Meanwhile, the upcoming documentary airs on Channel 4, Wednesday, March 17, at 9pm.

In the documentary trailer, Olly can be seen holding back tears as he opens up on his late pal.

The singer, who worked with Caroline on The X Factor, admits: “I wish I could’ve told her not to do it.

“I never got the opportunity to do that.”

In addition, Dermot O’Leary says: “Those demons can start to play with you.”

Furthermore, Caroline’s family recently released previously unseen photos of the television star for the programme.

