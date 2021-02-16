A first look at a Caroline Flack documentary has been released by Channel 4.

The channel says the documentary, titled Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, will be on “soon”.

In it, friends and family pay tribute to the Love Island and former Strictly Come Dancing star who tragically died aged 40 just over a year ago in February 2020.

Family and friends pay tribute to Caroline (Credit: Channel 4)

What will the documentary say about Caroline Flack and her death?

Channel 4 says viewers will “delve beyond the headlines”.

The film will also “reveal the complex woman behind the public persona…

“…As well as exploring the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life.”

Fans will also see never-seen-before footage, childhood home videos and interviews with her mum and twin sister.

In the trailer, a host of celebrities and family members emotionally reveal their feelings towards Caroline.

Olly was emotional in the trailer (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the contributors say in the trailer?

Caroline tragically took her own life on February 15, 2020.

And, as the news trickled through, Caroline’s battles with mental health became apparent.

I wish I could’ve told her not to do it. I never got the opportunity to do that.

In the trailer, Olly Murs fights back tears while saying: “I wish I could’ve told her not to do it. I never got the opportunity to do that.”

Meanwhile, Dermot O’Leary says: “Those demons can start to play with you.”

And Caroline herself heartbreakingly admitted in an emotional phone message: “The only person I hurt is myself.”

Caroline’s demons explored in the documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

So talented

However, the film also pays tribute to Caroline and her charismatic, fun personality.

A family member says: “If she walked into a room, it was like a light going on.”

Another contributor comments in the clip: “All that talent, all that joy that she brought. Gone.”

Yesterday (Monday February 15), fans and celebs paid tribute to Caroline on the first anniversary of her tragic death.

