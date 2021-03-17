Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death is a Channel 4 documentary airing on Wednesday (March 17 2021), profiling the late TV presenter – but what’s the connection between her and Prince Harry?

Last month marked the year anniversary of Caroline’s death by suicide.

She was as famous for her bubbly TV persona as she was for her turbulent love life.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caroline Flack and Prince Harry.

Caroline Flack’s mum Christine gives heartbreaking testimony to her daughter (Credit: Channel 4)

Caroline Flack and Prince Harry: What really happened?

Caroline Flack and Prince Harry were romantically linked in 2009, more than a decade before her untimely death.

Harry, who was 25 at the time, was still serving in the Armed Forces.

Caroline was making a name for herself as the co-host of Gladiators.

Mutual friend Natalie Pinkham introduced them, and the pair hit it off.

They reportedly enjoyed a few dates, and were even pictured together in Maida Vale.

Prince Harry has never spoken publicly about Caroline – before or after her death.

Caroline Flack and Prince Harry: What did she say about relationship?

Caroline mentions her connection to Prince Harry in her 2014 autobiography Storm in a C Cup.

Appearing on This Morning to discuss the book, a clearly awkward Caroline said: “I make a point of not discussing Prince Harry in the book, because it’s just not my place to talk about someone else.”

She added: “It wasn’t really a relationship. But I had to talk about the affect it caused, because it was so intrusive. I’ve never said I had a relationship with him.”

She goes on to describe how reporters began to stand outside the houses of her mum, her dad, her sister, her brother, her nan…

In the book, however, she does touch on their relationship.

It reads: “To meet a Prince is so unlikely, it would be weird not to acknowledge it.

“However, once the story was out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.

“I was no longer Caroline Flack the TV presenter, I was Prince Harry’s ‘bit of rough’.”

Caroline revealed she contacted Prince Harry before writing about him in the book, but refused to divulge what was said between them.

Prince Harry recently appeared on Oprah alongside his wife Meghan (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Caroline Flack love life: Who else had she dated?

Caroline Flack famously dated One Direction singer Harry Styles in 2011.

She was 31 when she briefly dated the band member, who was 17 at the time.

The Love Island host admits things turned “sour” when they went public, due to the abuse she received from Harry’s fans.

She told NME: “It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning.

“And that was that. In the street people started shouting ‘paedophile’ at me in the street and ‘pervert’.”

Caroline dated Sam Smith’s manager Jack Street in 2014, and even moved in with him after eight months of dating.

In 2018, Caroline started dating Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew Brady.

Following a whirlwind romance, he proposed and the pair got matching tattoos.

After a public snog with AJ Pritchard, and a reported fling with England rugby player Danny Cipriani, Caroline embarked on a relationship with Lewis Burton in 2019.

He was her boyfriend at the time of her death.

Caroline Flack C4 doc: Her Life and Death

Family and friends pay tribute to the TV presenter in an emotional, intimate and candid documentary celebrating Caroline’s life and legacy.

The one-off documentary hears from those closest to Caroline, including her mum Christine and twin sister Jody.

Celeb friends Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary also take part.

C4 commissioner Lee McMurray says: “After working closely with Caroline throughout 2019, we agreed to make a film with her that would tell her story and reveal what it’s like to live in the glare of such intense scrutiny.

“Sadly, that film will never be made.

“We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs on Wednesday March 17 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

