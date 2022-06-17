Caroline Flack’s mum fought back tears today as she spoke about her daughter’s death on Good Morning Britain.

Christine Flack spoke to Kate Garraway and Adil Ray alongside Caroline’s friend Natalie Pinkham.

The women spoke about the upcoming Flackstock Festival that they’re arranging as a celebration of Caroline’s life.

Caroline Flack took her own life in February 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Caroline Flack’s mum makes ‘sad’ confession about her death

During the chat, Christine made a heartbreaking confession about her daughter’s death.

Kate asked her: “How are you doing?”

Christine replied: “I just feel really sad. And I don’t think that feeling is going to go.”

Fighting back tears, she added: “There’s a sadness… But you get on with things.

“Everybody has to get on with life and do things but the sadness doesn’t go, that’s all.”

Adil then asked how the outpouring of grief after her daughter’s death had made her feel.

“I was always proud of her, always proud,” she said.

“But the way people speak about her that means such a lot,” she added.

Christine Flack spoke about the death of Caroline on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

‘Big Flack and fries’ created for festival

Natalie also spoke about Flackstock – and a special involvement from McDonald’s.

Christine and Natalie revealed that Caroline had loved the fast-food chain, admitting it was one of her favourite things.

Everybody has to get on with life and do things but the sadness doesn’t go, that’s all.

As a result, McDonald’s is sponsoring the festival.

And, not only that, it’s creating the Big Flack and fries especially for the occasion.

‘Caroline was an absolute joy’

GMB fans rallied round on Twitter after Christine’s appearance on the show.

One said: “All our love to Caroline‘s mum for her heartbreaking loss. Caroline was an absolute joy.”

Another added: “Definitely lots of love still out there for her.”

How did Caroline Flack die?

Caroline took her own life in February 2020.

At the time she had just discovered that she would be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It came after a long struggle with “fluctuating mental health” that was exacerbated by the stress of fame.

