Caroline Aherne at the BBC viewers in tears as fans remember late ‘comedy genius’

Caroline Aherne at the BBC viewers were left in tears last night (March 9), as they looked back at the life and work of the “comedy genius”.

The writer and performer, who was best known for her role in The Royle Family, sadly passed away in 2016.

During the special documentary, Cold Feet star John Thomson paid tribute with a series of Caroline’s career highlights at the BBC.

Caroline Aherne at the BBC: What happened?

Opening the programme, John said: “I was one of the very fortunate ones that got to work with Caroline for many years.

“As well as being a friend, she was without a doubt one of Britain’s finest talents.”

The show went on to feature snippets of her most famous work.

These included The Royle Family, The Mrs Merton Show, The Fast Show and Quick Step Back In Time.

The Fast Show fans will know John previously featured alongside Caroline.

Furthermore, Caroline was remembered in a series of interviews.

Caroline Aherne at the BBC: How did viewers react?

The special episode left viewers in tears as they remembered the actress’ incredible work.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “#CarolineAherne a true queen of comedy. Like many other geniuses she had her demons but we can remember all the brilliant shows she was part of. Extremely funny but plenty of sadness and tears. Brilliant.”

What a gem of a writer and comedy performer. She got the best of performers around her too. An absolute dream. She should have achieved even more. Sadly missed #CarolineAherne — Malteser 💙 (@maltesemade) March 9, 2021

A second added: “How this wonderfully warm naturally funny lady is missed #CarolineAherne. It was amazing to hear her voice and see Mrs Merton at her very best!

“She was truly a one off! #TheRoyleFamily is a work of art a tapestry woven with cleverly created much loved characters. Comedy with a soul.”

In addition, a third wrote: “So heart-warming and brilliant of the BBC to finally put on something of pure genius. Caroline Aherene, amazing and missed by all who love subtle, beautiful and clever comedy, an absolutely stunning individual.”

A fourth said: “Watching the Caroline Aherne tribute on BBC, so good. #CarolineAherne.”

I loved Caroline Aherne. Watching this tribute on BBC1 is bringing back so many wonderful memories of her genius. #carolineaherneatthebbc pic.twitter.com/FUSskQpq8N — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, another wished the special episode was longer.

The user shared: “Another hour of #CarolineAherne would have been brilliant. No one can touch her. #CarolineAherneAtTheBBC.”

Furthermore, Paddy McGuinness shared his thoughts on Caroline’s work.

The TV star wrote: “I loved Caroline Aherne. Watching this tribute on BBC1 is bringing back so many wonderful memories of her genius. #carolineaherneatthebbc.”

When did Caroline die?

Caroline died following a battle with lung cancer in 2016.

She publicly revealed she was battling lung cancer in 2014 at the Macmillan Cancer ­Improvement Partnership.

However, she later refused to put her nearest and dearest through the torment she suffered.

When the cancer returned, she only told a handful of her closest friends.

She sadly passed away just two months later.

