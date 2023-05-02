Carol Vorderman ‘hiding true feelings’ about I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates with ‘fake’ behaviour

Carol Vorderman is apparently “hiding her true feelings” about her I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates with her behaviour.

The 62-year-old telly legend is back on TV screens as part of the new spin-off series – which was pre-recorded last year in South Africa. Joining Carol to battle it out to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend are returning faves like Janice Dickinson and Jordan Banjo.

And despite the latest gang of celebs appearing to get on well, one expert reckons Carol is not telling everyone her real feelings – and is showing signs of ‘fake’ behaviour.

Carol is apparently showing signs of ‘fake’ behaviour, an expert claims (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Carol Vorderman ‘hiding true feelings’?

Former Countdown star Carol starred in the original series, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016 where she finished in eighth place. And in the new series so far, her stint seems to have gone down a right treat with viewers at home. But according to a body language expert, Carol might just have everyone fooled.

Carol was back to her big fake laugh.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter teamed up with Heart Bingo to give her take on how the campmates are getting on. But as for Carol? The expert claims she is “hiding her true feelings”.

Adrianne said: “Last night we started off the programme with a real air of camaraderie… However, there were undercurrents. Carol was back to her big fake laugh, particularly when Janice was singing – when people fake laugh it’s generally because they want other people to like them and to come across as fun loving. It’s a way of hiding their true feelings.”

I’m A Celeb… South Africa star Carol Vorderman at centre of feud as she ’snubs’ two campmates? (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman ‘feuding’ with I’m A Celeb campmate?

What’s more, if rumours are to be believed, Carol is set to clash with one of her campmates in an upcoming episode. According to an insider, Carol rows with Janice Dickinson over her opinions about the monarchy.

The row began with Janice expressing her opinion that the monarchy needs to go. Carol, meanwhile, defended the institution. It was at this point that an alleged row between the pair began – with Paul Burrell and Helen Flanagan reportedly jumping in to defend Carol.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

