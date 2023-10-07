Carol Vorderman squirms as she’s asked about sleeping with controversial famous face

Carol Vorderman was left squirming as she was asked about having sex with Laurence Fox on TV last night.

Ex-Countdown star Carol grimaced at the very notion as she appeared on Friday (October 6) evening’s episode of Have I Got News for You.

Her reaction came after host Victoria Coren Mitchell mocked actor Laurence by making fun of the rant that led to him being fired from GB News.

Carol Vorderman on Laurence Fox

Turning to Carol during the BBC One satirical news quiz, Victoria asked her: “What have GB News been looking into?”

Carol responded by giving a brief breakdown of the controversy that erupted the week before last.

She replied: “So, Laurence Fox was on Dan Wootton’s show and he said some terrible things about a female journalist called Ava Evans. Then there were lots of complaints, and then Laurence Fox was sacked but Dan Wootton, apparently there’s an internal investigation.”

The ever-mischievous Victoria deadpanned back: “More importantly, though, Carol, about Laurence Fox, would you [blank] him?”

Carol Vorderman reacts to sex joke

The studio audience were in uproar as Carol reacted with utter disgust, letting out an “ugh!”.

Taking a beat, Victoria then launched her follow-up gag, leaving Carol waving her hand in revulsion.

“You see, I think I probably would,” Victoria joked.

I think I probably would.

“Victoria!” Carol exclaimed.

To which Victoria responded, chuckling away to herself: “Call me Gen X, a difference of opinion is no bar.”

How fans reacted

Many viewers took to social media to share their takes on the telly moment.

“I share your revulsion with L Fox and his fellow goons,” one Instagram user empathised on Carol’s account.

Another social media user pondered: “What was Victoria getting at when she asked you if you would [blank] Lawrence?”

Carol Vorderman, “Laurence Fox was on Dan Wootton’s show and he said some terrible things about a female journalist named Ava Evans. There were lots of complaints. LF was sacked. And an internal investigation into DW” Victoria Coren Mitchell, “DW was just sitting there giggling.… pic.twitter.com/pQA1jFtphk — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 6, 2023

“Satirical wit at its sharpest!” declared one amused Twitter user.

While someone else, who may not have got the joke, made use of queasy-faced emojis as they tweeted: “Victoria… did you actually say you’d [blank] Laurence Fox? Please say I was hearing things!”

Have I Got News for You is back on BBC One on Friday October 13 at 9pm.

