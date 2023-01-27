Carol Vorderman has reportedly come under fire from pals of Michelle Mone after the former Countdown star’s comments about the bra boss on This Morning today (January 27).

Speaking to This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Carol launched what sources close to Michelle have now reportedly called an “outrageous attack” on the businesswoman.

Carol Vorderman laid into her ex-pal Michelle Mone on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol Vorderman say about Michelle Mone on This Morning?

Carol launched a scathing attack on her former friend over the scandal about Government PPE contracts that’s currently engulfing Michelle.

Now Michelle Mone, I knew, many years ago and then dropped her like a stone as soon as I realised what kind of person she was.

She declared: “Now Michelle Mone, I knew, many years ago and then dropped her like a stone as soon as I realised what kind of person she was.”

After making further claims, Carol then turned to look directly at the camera and held both hands up as she said: “Sue me, Michelle.”

Alison Hammond was forced to interrupt Carol. She pointed out that Michelle “isn’t here to defend herself”.

Carol said that she dropped Michelle once she realised ‘what kind of person she was’ (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Michelle’s pals hit back

Following Carol’s claims, Michelle maintained her silence. However, friends of Michelle allegedly spoke to the Daily Mail.

One source asked about Carol’s motives for the attack.

“What are the reasons – a hunger for publicity, or maybe her coming to the end of her TV career?” they speculated.

Carol was also declared “publicity hungry” over the “outrageous” comments.

The source added of Carol’s This Morning outburst: “I really don’t understand why Carol has started this attack.”

The source also hit back at Carol’s claims on Twitter that Michelle’s husband, Doug Barrowman, paid for a super yacht and a private jet using money from Government PPE contracts.

“Baroness Mone’s husband has owned super yachts and a jet for many years,” the source alleged.

ED! has contacted reps for Michelle about this story.

Read more: Carol Vorderman gets flustered as Alison Hammond asks question about her sex life

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.