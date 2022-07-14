Lorraine Kelly’s ITV return date ‘confirmed’ as Carol Vorderman issues health update

Lorraine Kelly’s ITV return date has been revealed by Carol Vorderman.

Carol has stepped in for the ITV broadcaster this week after she caught COVID-19.

Lorraine has been busy recovering at home in a bid to return to full health and get back to work.

Carol revealed to viewers that Lorraine has thankfully been doing better, and will be back soon as long as she gets a negative test in the coming days.

Carol Vorderman confirms Lorraine Kelly’s return

The Countdown veteran told Lorraine viewers today: “Good morning everyone, I’m still here filling in for Lorraine today.

“She’s feeling a lot better thank goodness and hoping to be back in her chair where she belongs on Monday.”

It comes after Lorraine told viewers that she would, unfortunately, have to miss her show this week.

She revealed on social media: “Well the COVID has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend.

“Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon. Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back.”

Plenty of viewers will be over the moon at the news that Lorraine will be returning soon.

Some fans of the Scottish TV presenter took to Twitter to reveal earlier this week that they aren’t fans of her replacement.

“Had to switch channels. That horrendous laugh of Carol Vorderman was too much to bear. It’s so fake,” complained one.

“Lasted 4 minutes of #lorraine this morning,” said a second, before pleading: “Get well soon Lorraine.”

A third tweeted: “Lorraine is even more unbearable now that Carol is presenting it.”

“Yes it is, I’d prefer Ranvir Singh,” ranted a fourth.

However, thankfully for Carol not everyone felt the same.

Another tweeted: “Professional, warm, personable, glam. She should be doing more high-profile gigs these days.”

