Christine McGuinness and Carol Vorderman on Lorraine today
TV

Carol Vorderman admits she ‘could cry’ after personal Lorraine interview with Christine McGuinness

Bless her heart!

Carol Vorderman felt emotional interviewing Christine McGuinness on Lorraine today.

Paddy McGuinness’ wife sat down with stand-in host Carol on the ITV show on Tuesday (July 12).

During the emotional sit-down, Christine opened up about her marriage woes as well as living with autism.

After Carol’s job was done for the day she took to Instagram to thank her guests, and shared a touching tribute to Christine.

Christine McGuinness being interviewed by Carol Vorderman on Lorraine
Christine McGuinness was interviewed by Carol Vorderman on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on Lorraine

Carol wrote: “With the lovely Christine @mrscmcguinness and @LouiseRedknapp this morning on @lorraine… a happy morning. Thank you for making me smile girls. Sending the biggest love.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness’ promise to wife Christine as he returns home after revelation about marriage

In addition, she said: “Could cry with how lovely it is to see Christine learning her ways to be more comfortable with trying new things after her diagnosis of autism.”

During her appearance on Lorraine, Christine opened up about her marriage to Paddy.

The star explained: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain-sailing. We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

Meanwhile, she also spoke about her autism diagnosis.

Christine McGuinness and Paddy McGuinness on a night out together in Blackpool
Paddy and Christine McGuinness have been experiencing some marriage woes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine McGuinness autism

Christine told Carol: “I got my diagnosis just when I finished my book and that’s changed my life.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

“It’s helped me understand myself a lot more. I feel like I’m really coming into my own.”

Meanwhile, she added: “It’s helped a lot with work. I wanted to be an inspiration to my own children.”

Christine and Paddy’s three children have autism too.

