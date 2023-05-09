Carol Vorderman defends I’m A Celebrity… South Africa behaviour following viewer complaints

Carol Vorderman has defended her behaviour on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa following some viewer complaints.

The 62-year-old telly legend is back on TV screens as part of the new ITV spin-off series – which was filmed last year in South Africa. And while Carol’s stint on the show so far has gone down a treat with viewers at home, some people have hit out at Carol for her “annoying” habit.

But now Carol, who is on screen battling it out to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend, has called out the trolls during an Instagram Live.

Carol has seemed to rub viewers up the wrong way (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman defends ‘annoying laugh’ on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Unlike Carol’s first stint on the OG show back in 2016, she is able to watch along with the fans. And often, once the episode has finished, Carol heads to her Instagram Live to give a rundown of the jungle shenanigans.

Carol’s laugh really grates on my nerves.

But in the Countdown legend’s latest IG live, she was left defending her laugh, after it appeared to rub viewers up the wrong way. Sitting next to her son Cameron, Carol said: “Some people go ‘Carol Vorderman’s laugh!’ It’s loud. OK, it’s always been loud.”

She added: “It was loud on Countdown and it’s loud and everything. You can’t help how you laugh can you?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

‘Why does carol vorderman laugh like that?’

There’s been plenty of uproar about Carol’s laugh on the show, with one person raging on Twitter: “Why is Carol Vorderman so LOUD all the time? And that fake laugh – ‘HA HA HA’ at just about everything.”

Someone else chimed in and said: “Is it just me or does anyone else find Carol Vorderman’s laugh annoying.”

“Why does Carol Vorderman laugh like that? LMAO,” mused a third viewer, as another person quipped: “Carol Vorderman is getting on my nerves with her false laugh.” Echoing their thoughts, a fifth viewer said: “Carol’s laugh really grates on my nerves.” Meanwhile, another person wrote: “Carol’s laugh is something else.”

Carol has hit back at viewers who branded her laugh as ‘annoying’ (Credit: ITV)

Carol on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

It comes after Carol reportedly showed signs of “aggravation” on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, according to a body language expert.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren Stanton discussed a “switch” he has noticed in Carol’s character during the show last week. He believed the jungle may have revealed a hidden side to the former Countdown star. The expert said that while Carol played a nurturing role of “mum” to the rest of the group, her character may have started to “switch”.

“Carol is seen as very much the matriarch in the group. She is a real mum figure and tries to be there for everyone. She appears to be a natural empath,” Darren said.

However he went on: “Despite playing the maternal role, Carol appeared to show a slight degree of aggravation. You could see the frustration and impatience in her face as she discussed the camp duties. This was obvious in her body language when she rolled her eyes and tapped her fingers.”

Read more: A wild ranking of all the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates – look away, Janice!

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.