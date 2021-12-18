Carol McGiffin slammed by doctor over ‘irresponsible’ Covid comments on Loose Women

Carol McGiffin has been slammed by a doctor for “irresponsible” remarks about Covid on Loose Women.

The ITV star came under fire after she confessed that won’t get tested before seeing her family and friends at Christmas.

Currently, government advice is that people should try and test daily if possible, especially before seeing those considered at-risk.

In response to Carol’s remarks, Dr Rachel Ward has criticised the Loose Women star.

Carol McGiffin slammed by an NHS worker over her Covid remarks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol McGiffin slammed over her Covid testing remarks

She told Metro: “Taking a lateral flow test before seeing friends and family over Christmas is one of the best defences we have to keep each other safe and keep Christmas going!

Read more: Loose Women viewers in fits of laughter as Kaye Adams TWERKS live on show

“I cannot think of any good reason to not do a test! Apart from not wanting to follow rules and isolate if you have Covid.”

“This kind of messaging is irresponsible in my mind and against all messaging from the government and NHS England.”

She added that health wores are “absolutely flat out at the moment trying to vaccinate and care for those with Covid”.

Viewers not impressed with Carol’s comments on the show show (Credit: ITV)

Carol shocked some viewers this week when she said that she wouldn’t get a test before seeing her friends or family.

She told her co-stars: “I wouldn’t not want to do it – I just wouldn’t do it.

“I respect that you don’t trust me to come to your house even though I’m not ill without having to prove that I’m not ill, you know, where does it end?

“What other illnesses do you want to know that I’ve got or haven’t got?

“I find it quite breathtaking actually that Boris stands there and goes, ‘We’re not cancelling anything, but here’s a load of scary numbers.’

“And everyone goes and cancels everything anyway.”