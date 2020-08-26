Carol McGiffin sends emotional message to Sarah Harding after she revealed she’s battling cancer

Carol McGiffin has sent a message of support to Sarah Harding after she revealed she’s battling cancer.

On Wednesday, the Girls Aloud singer released a statement saying she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Sarah added that the cancer has spread to other parts of her body and she’s receiving chemotherapy.

Carol McGiffin said she “really feels” for Sarah Harding (Credit: ITV)

Carol battled cancer herself in 2014 after discovering a lump in her breast.

The star has been cancer-free for five years and sent Sarah a message on today’s Loose Women.

What did Carol McGiffin say about Sarah Harding?

Carol said: “I really feel for Sarah because it is the hardest thing.

“It’s hard enough getting the diagnosis and you get used to that but then you have to tell other people – it’s difficult.”

Sarah Harding said the cancer has spread to other parts of her body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I only told my family and really close friends, but with every single one of them I had to make a real proper effort to think it through and make a time and place to do it.

“For her to have to do that and put it on social media and tell the world straight away is, well, I feel for her.

“It’s devastating, especially as she’s been given the terrible news it’s spread.”

Carol added: “I wish her so much love. I do know where she’s coming from.

“She will be bombarded. Everybody means well but it will be overwhelming. I just wish her the best.”

The Loose Women stars sent their support to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Harding’s statement

Sarah told fans on Twitter: “A couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.”

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

Sarah thanked her “amazing” mum, family and close friends for helping her through it.

She concluded her message: “I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”

“In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.”

