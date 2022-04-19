Carol McGiffin under fire for clash with Loose Women co-star: ‘About time she was replaced’

Carol McGiffin has come under fire for a clash she had with Loose Women co-star Kelle Bryan during today’s show (Tuesday, April 19).

The butting of heads didn’t go down well with some viewers, with some even declaring that it was “about time” that Carol was replaced on the show!

Carol and the Loose Women discussed the Sussexes today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Carol, Kelle, Christine Lampard, and Frankie Bridge discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It has recently been reported that Harry and Meghan may play a role in the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee this June. However, Kelle and Carol had different opinions on the news. This then led to a heated clash between the pair.

Christine began by saying that it would be “lovely” to see the Sussexes on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee celebrations. Kelle agreed with her.

“If that’s what they want and they’re comfortable with it,” she added. “I think after the revelations that happened and especially the interview with Oprah, we all have a very different sort of perspective of what their experience was like within the palace.”

She then said that in the interview, the Sussexes hadn’t said a bad word about the Queen. She said that their presence would therefore be “really fitting”. However, Carol disagreed.

Kelle and Carol clashed (Credit: ITV)

Harry and Meghan news

Carol said that the Oprah interview was a “terrible betrayal” and that the Queen was “good” to “just let it go”. She then said that she wishes that everyone would stop “making a big deal” out of Harry and Meghan.

“They’ve created this kind of whirlwind around them that everything they do now becomes like massive news and it does overshadow events up to a point,” she said.

However, Kelle argued that the reason everyone is talking about Harry and Meghan is because they’ve been “open”.

Carol argued that they didn’t have to be open though. “They said they wanted privacy and they haven’t stopped talking about it since! They haven’t stopped talking about themselves and the royal family!” she said.

Kelle then said that Harry and Meghan were being blamed for “being truthful about their experience” as members of the Royal Family.

Viewers were divided over who to side with (Credit: ITV)

“It’s their fault! They created it,” Carol shouted. Kelle was quick to respond though, arguing: “How can you say they created it if it’s an experience that they had?”

Carol then bought the argument to and end by saying: “Look, they wanna go away and have their privacy, go away and be quiet and when you come back and go on the balcony, we’ll all go, ‘lovely jubbly.”

Viewers were divided over the clash between the Loose Women. Some were firmly against Carol.

“#LooseWomen about time Carol McGiffin was replaced. She used to be such fun but is now becoming miserable, she’s usually having a go at Boris but today it’s Harry and Meghan turn. Get rid,” one viewer said.

“Absolutely with Kelly on this. Carol needs to stop victim blaming. They spoke out publically because that was the only way action would be taken,” another wrote.

However, some viewers were on Carol’s side. “Well done carol, speaking sense as usual,” one viewer said.

